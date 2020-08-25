Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Boris Johnson urged to introduce face masks in schools as Eat Out To Help Out scheme nears end

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to introduce face masks in schools.

Schools are piling pressure on Mr Johnson by announcing face masks and visors for older kids.

Oasis Academy chain of 52 schools today joined several others in saying that their pupils would have to wear masks to stop the spread of the virus when schools return next week.

It comes as teaching unions called on the government to review its guidance on face coverings in schools, which currently says they should not be worn.

Meanwhile, the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme will come to an end on August 31, meaning diners will no longer get up to 50% off meals Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The UK death toll rose to 41,433, with four more deaths reported.

Follow our coronavirus live blog for all the latest news and updates…

MAN GETS COVID TWICE IN JUST FOUR MONTHS

A man from Hong Kong is believed to be the first person in the world to be reinfected with coronavirus.

The 33-year-old IT worker was infected by two “completely different” strains of Covid-19 within just FOUR months, according to researchers.

Study leader Dr Kelvin Kai-Wang To said: “This case illustrates that re-infection can occur just after a few months of recovery from the first infection.

“Our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may persist in the global human population.”

STERLING TESTS NEGATIVE

Raheem Sterling has tested negative for coronavirus after partying with Usain Bolt at the Olympic legend’s 34th birthday bash.

A source close to the Manchester City and England ace claimed he was “feeling fine and showing no symptoms”.

It comes after Bolt announced he was self-isolating after it was claimed he’d returned a positive result for Covid-19.

PM ‘WON’T QUIT’ AFTER CLAIMS OVER HEALTH

Downing Street has today been forced to deny claims Boris Johnson will quit within six months because he is still ill.

Chief adviser Dominic Cummings’ father-in-law was quoted in The Times today as saying the PM is ready to step down because of the toll coronavirus has taken on him.

But a spokesman from No10 said: “This is nonsense.”

COULD VACCINE BE DISCOVERED THIS YEAR?

Clinical trials for the Oxford coronavirus vaccine may have gathered enough safety and efficacy data by the end of the year, a leading scientist has said.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it is “just possible” that there may be enough clinical trial data on Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine to put before regulators this year.

MORE BRITS DYING OF HEATWAVE AND SUMMER FLU THAN COVID

Coronavirus deaths have fallen for the 17th week in a row, it was announced today.

Deaths caused by both the recent heatwave and the summer flu are currently higher than those caused by Covid-19.

However, data from the Office for National Statistics also revealed that deaths have risen above average for the first time since June.

Here’s the story.

SCHOOLS WILL BE ‘THE LAST TO CLOSE’ DURING LOCKDOWNS

Boris Johnson has vowed to get all kids back into school next week.

And today, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said it’s the Government’s “priority”.

He told the BBC: “If we were in a local lockdown, schools would be absolutely the last sector we would want to close.

“At the end of the day this is about the life chances of children – making sure they get the start they deserve in life.”

WEEK ON, WEEK OFF

Schools could be forced to operate on a weekly rota system if there’s a local lockdown, it’s been reported today.

New plans would mean schools would have to rotate students in and out of classrooms for a week-on-week-off style of learning, The Times reported.

Here’s what you need to know.

MASKS IN SCOTTISH COURTS

People attending courts and tribunals in Scotland will be asked to wear face coverings from Monday to help reduce the risk of spreading infection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said it continues to expect people using its buildings to maintain two metre physical distancing and is introducing face coverings as an additional measure.

Those visiting its premises from August 31 are strongly advised to wear face coverings when entering and leaving the building, while moving around the building, or while waiting in communal areas such as reception points, witness rooms or outside a courtroom.

It comes as the Scottish Government announced that secondary school pupils should wear face coverings when moving around schools and on dedicated school transport from Monday.

ZERO NEW DEATHS IN SCOTLAND

A total of 44 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon announced.

The First Minister told the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing the total number who have tested positive is now 19,921.

There was no increase in the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive test and this remains at 2,492.

The latest daily figures showed that 0.8% of those tested for the virus were positive.

Ms Sturgeon said of those who tested positive, 243 were in hospital, down five in 24 hours.

HEALTHY PREGNANT WOMEN ‘NOT AT INCREASED RISK’

Healthy pregnant women do not have an increased risk of severe Covid-19, a new study suggests.

At the beginning of the pandemic, pregnant women in Britain were included in the list of those deemed to be at moderate risk of the disease.

But a new observational study concludes that healthy pregnant women are at no higher risk of severe disease than women who are not pregnant.

Dr Erika Molteni from King’s College London said: “Although our findings should be reassuring for healthy women who are pregnant at this time, it highlights the importance of protecting those with underlying health conditions and keeping a close eye on them during their pregnancy, particularly if they start showing symptoms of Covid-19.”

HOGAN ORDERED TO GIVE ‘FURTHER DETAILS’ OF GOLF DINNER

The European Union’s trade supremo Phil Hogan has been ordered to give further details about the circumstances surrounding his attendance at a controversial golf event in Ireland.

The Irish politician has been told to produce a report and timeline of his movements within hours for European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as he battles to save his job.

Pressure has been building on Mr Hogan to step down from his European Commission role after attending the function last week with more than 80 people present, despite large social gatherings being discouraged in Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Hogan has already provided an initial report of his actions but was asked to give further details.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters Ms von der Leyen expects a “detailed report” from Mr Hogan today by 2pm Brussels time.

“The president also encourages Commissioner Hogan to publish the timeline of his moves in Ireland during the period that he stayed there to ensure full transparency,” the spokeswoman added.

BTEC RESULTS ROLL IN THIS WEEK

Students will begin receiving their Btec results from Tuesday after exam board Pearson delayed their publication.

Grading for the vocational qualifications was delayed to give the board more time to recalculate the grades after A-level and GCSE results were based on teacher estimates.

Hundreds of thousands of Btec students were told just hours before results day that they would not receive their results as Pearson reviewed the scores.

A Pearson spokesperson said: “We know this has caused frustration and additional uncertainty for students and we are truly sorry. No grades will go down as part of this review.”

Results will now be given on a rolling basis over the week, with the priority going to level three results which may be used for applying to university.

Pupils will receive results for level one and two qualifications, similar to entry-level and GCSE, from Thursday.

‘PARENTS WILL BE REASSURED’

Asked about face masks in schools, Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School & College Leaders told the BBC: “All we are saying is if the Government is going to change its mind, we are the people who are going to be opening the schools and we need to know that, so that we can reassure parents about what the rules might be.”

To any parent worried about the safety of sending their child back to school, Mr Barton said: “I think once we get into rhythms and routines of school, parents will be hugely reassured.

“The more that we can take on any final questions about what do they have to wear, is it face masks or isn’t it, the more that reassurance I think will help to bring as many young people as possible into school next week.”

‘TEACHERS NEED CLARITY ON FACE MASKS’

Teachers need clarity on the rules surrounding the use of face masks, according to Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School & College Leaders (ASCL).

Pointing out that teachers are experts at running schools but do not know a lot about face coverings, he told the BBC News channel: “The guidance which had come from Westminster, it wasn’t just that it said ‘young people don’t need to wear face masks’, it was also saying that actually they shouldn’t be wearing it because it increases hygiene risks because they are fiddling around with their masks all the time.”

With worried parents and staff asking if schoolchildren should wear masks, Mr Barton said: “If we are going to have a screeching U-turn from the Government could we have that now so that at least we can plan for the start of term?”

‘TWO DIFFERENT VERSIONS OF VIRUS’

On the first case of someone being reinfected with coronavirus being reported by researchers in Hong Kong, Dr Margaret Harris from the World Health Organisation told BBC Breakfast: “This is an important piece of science and we have been tracking anecdotal reports of possible reinfection or infections with a different strain.

“Prior to this, it wasn’t clear whether the tests were perfect – you’ve got a negative when someone was still infected with the same virus.

“So this is the first time we have seen very clearly two different versions of the same coronavirus.

“What’s important here is this is just one case out of more than 23 million, so while we did expect that it could happen it is not clear that this is something that is likely to happen to many people, because we would expect that given the quality of the surveillance – and the study in Hong Kong shows what a high level of surveillance they are doing there – you would have expected to see many more cases if this was happening a lot.”

COVID DEATHS DROP

A total of 9,392 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending August 14, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – 307 above the five-year average of 9,085.

The increase was not driven by Covid-19, the ONS said.

Instead the rise above the five-year average was “likely due to the heatwave” that affected England and Wales during this period.

Of the deaths registered in the week to August 14, 139 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – down from 152 in the previous week.

‘MASK IS NOT THE ONLY THING’

When asked about face coverings in schools, Dr Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organisation, told Times Radio: “The idea is that you limit the amount of virus that comes from a person’s mouth or nose while talking loudly, especially when you can’t physically distance.

“In schools there are a lot of places where it is difficult to physically distance.

“The wearing of a mask increases the other things you do – washing hands, social distancing and ensuring that you don’t touch your hands nose, eyes with unwashed hands.

“A mask is an extra thing, it is not the the only thing. It is not an obligatory thing, it is something that needs to be negotiated.”

MEDICAL FACTORY INFECTED

Four members of staff at a medical factory that make products vital in the fight against Covid-19, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Becton Dickinson BD confirmed the four had positive tests out of a workforce of 750.

The firm, based at Roborough, near Plymouth, Devon, said half of the workers who had close contact with the affected workers had tested negative – the results of the others are pending.

MASKING THE VIRUS

Schools are piling pressure on Boris Johnson by announcing face masks and visors for older kids.

Oasis Academy chain of 52 schools today joined several others in saying that their pupils would have to wear masks to stop the spread of the virus when schools return next week.

The chain’s founder, Steve Chalke, said this morning: “Oasis has booked face visors & masks for all our school staff & masks (colour coded for year groups) for our secondary students for transition in corridors etc.

“We’re also booking extra space (offices, church halls etc.) for a number of our schools.”

It comes despite SAGE advice saying it’s not necessary in classrooms, and Scotland ordering kids to wear them from Monday.

FACE MASKS IN SCOTTISH SCHOOLS

Secondary schools in Scotland will be given “obligatory guidance” that pupils should wear face coverings when moving around schools from next Monday, the Scotland’s Education Secretary has confirmed.

John Swinney said that from August 31 pupils should be wearing masks in areas where physical distancing is not possible.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, he said the Scottish Government was going further than the World Health Organisation guidance by recommending masks on school buses.

‘EMERGENCY AUTHORISATION’

On reports that the US is planning emergency authorisation for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Emergency use authorisations are well established by regulators both in the United States and in Europe; in fact, you may be aware just this week, the FDA (the US Food and Drug Administration) has granted emergency use authorisation for plasma therapy.

“So the process of going through emergency use authorisation in an emergency is well established but it still involves having carefully conducted data, just as we are collecting information about the vaccines in clinical trials that are conducted rigorously and evidence that it actually works.

“And so, for our suite of trials that we’re running from Oxford, we would expect to first of all have safety data and then evidence that the vaccine actually works.

“And before anything were to progress from there and of course it’d be AstraZeneca who would then take that forward to regulators.”

‘FLEXIBILITY AT WORK NEEDED’

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said employers need to show “flexibility” when considering whether staff should return to the workplace.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “There is a flexibility and a discussion that needs to take place between employers and employees.

“And I think it’s really important that employers do the right thing by their staff, and actually very many of them are doing that.”

He added: “The advice that we issued has changed, so up until relatively recently we’ve said you should work from home if you are able to; what we’ve now said is that you should talk to your employer about coming back into the workplace.

“Different organisations are coming to different arrangements and showing some flexibility. Some businesses are saying that employees should spend part of the time in the office, part of the time at home.

“So I think that’s what we want to see, that flexibility, that co-operation between employers and employees going forward.”

VACCINE TRIAL SIZE ‘NOT AN ISSUE’

Professor Andrew Pollard said he hoped that 50,000 people would be involved in the clinical trial for the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

But he stressed that the size of the trial “isn’t really the issue”, adding: “What you need is to have enough cases accruing during the time of observational in the trials.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The size of the trial is critical, first of all for safety – so you want to have good evidence that, after a large number of people have been vaccinated, you’ve got good evidence or safety around the vaccine.

“And, secondly, you want to be able to show whether the vaccine works, and the size of the trial actually is determined largely by what the attack rate of the disease is in the study population.

“And so if you’ve got a very, very rare disease, you need an enormous trial size, in order to be able to show whether the vaccine works. But in a situation like that at the moment coronavirus depending on which region or country you are in, the size of the trial could be smaller or bigger just depending on how many cases are happening in that community at the time.”