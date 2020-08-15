Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Brits must now quarantine upon France return as A-Level and GCSE grade appeals made free

BRITS returning from France must self-isolate for 14 days from today.

This follows a rise in cases in the country – with anyone returning to the UK from 4am this morning must now quarantine.

Those heading across the Channel should only do so if essential, but they could face their own period in isolation in France after hints from their government.

People returning from Malta and the Netherlands must also do the same and remain indoors for two weeks.

Meanwhile, A-Level and GCSE students have been given a boost in their bids to overturn grades they feel are incorrect.

The algorithm designed to predict the results for those that missed exams due to the coronavirus has come under much scrutiny.

Many have been looking to appeal, only to be facing a fee of up to £150 for an independent review – which they would be refunded if they won.

But Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has revealed that all appeals will be free of charge, whether successful or not, in a bid to avoid students being put off.

The death toll rose by 18 in the UK on Friday, with 41,347 people dying due to the coronavirus in Britain.

PROTESTERS MARCH IN SOUTH KOREA DESPITE ADVICE TO STAY AT HOME

Thousands of anti-government protesters, armed with umbrellas and raincoats, marched through the soggy streets of South Korea’s capital on Saturday, ignoring official pleas to stay home amid a surge in Covid-19 cases infections.

It appeared that at least several were detained after scuffles with police, which deployed about 6,000 officers to closely follow the protesters in streets near Seoul’s presidential palace.

There were no immediate reports of major clashes or injuries. Officials from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency did not immediately say how maony protesters were taken into custody.

The protests came as the government moved to impose stronger social distancing restrictions in the city and nearby towns following a spike in infections.

Municipal officials in Seoul had sought to frbid the slew of rallies planned by conservative activists and Christian groups for a holiday celebrating the 75th anniversary of the nation’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.

But a court allowed some of them to go on, citing civil liberties after protesters challenged the city’s administrative order banning the gatherings.

The demonstrators, many of them wearing masks and carrying the South Korean flag, paraded through rain near Seoul’s presidential palace, calling for liberal President Moon Jae-in to step down over what they see as kowtowing to North Korea, policy failures, corruption and election fraud.

IRISH TOURISM BOSS QUITS OVER ITALY HOLIDAY AMID PLEAS FOR STAYCATIONS

The chairman of tourism promotion body Failte Ireland has resigned after holidaying in Italy despite Government advice for citizens to take a staycation.

Michael Cawley quit within hours of his trip being reported in the media on Saturday.

While Italy is on Ireland’s official green list for safe travel, the Government continues to urge people to holiday within Ireland this summer.

Mr Cawley said he had tendered his resignation to tourism minister Catherine Martin with “great regret”.

“As has been reported in the media this morning I am on a pre-arranged family holiday in Italy, which is on the Government green list,” he said.

“As I have no wish to allow this issue to become a distraction from the important work of Failte Ireland in rebuilding the Irish tourism industry, I have decided after six years in the position to step down.

“I fully support the Government’s policy on tourism and I will continue to help the industry emerge from its current difficulties.”

FOUR MORE DEATHS IN ENGLISH HOSPITALS

Four more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,456, NHS England said on Saturday.

The patients were aged between 66 and 88 and they all had known underlying health conditions.

Six deaths have been reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

GERMAN HEALTH MINISTER WARNS AGAINST ‘PARTY HOLIDAYS’

The German health minister has said that “party holidays” were irresponsible as he defended a decision to declare nearly all of Spain, including the tourist island of Mallorca, a coronavirus risk region following a spike in cases there.

“I know how much the Germans love Spain…”, he said.

“But unfortunately the infection rates there are rising sharply, too sharply,” Jens Spahn told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

JET2 PRESSES AHEAD WITH JOB CUTS, UNION SAYS

More than 100 pilots are to be made redundant at Jet2 after the airline rejected alternative proposals, a union has said.

In June, the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) union said the Leeds-based carrier was proposing cutting 102 pilot jobs after flights were grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the union said Jet2 was pressing ahead with the cuts despite a range of alternative options put forward by Balpa.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: “This announcement is yet another which shows the desperate state of the British aviation sector.

“Despite enormous efforts to work with Jet2 to find ways of saving these jobs, the airline is insisting on 102 redundancies.

“This will be a particular kick in the teeth as many of those who may lose their jobs have recently joined the airline after having been dismissed from Thomas Cook which went into administration last year.”

HIGHER LEVELS OF LOCKDOWN DRINKING COULD LEAD TO ‘INGRAINED HARD-TO-BREAK HABIT’

Lockdown drinking habits could have lasting impacts, a charity has warned, after a survey suggested around a third of people on furlough and parents with at least one child under 18 are consuming more alcohol since the shutdown began.

The statistics for these two groups as well as young adults are higher than the national average of 22% – around 11.7 million people – who said they were drinking more, research for Drinkaware found.

The main reasons for doing so were boredom and people having more time on their hands, the survey suggested, but the charity warned that drinking more could become a habit that is “ingrained and hard to break”.

Drinkaware chief executive Elaine Hindal said the research shows “worrying new drinking patterns”.

She said: “At a time when adopting a healthy lifestyle has never been more important, our latest research clearly shows certain groups of people are displaying worrying new drinking patterns during this very challenging time.

“We’re concerned that, for a significant number of people, lockdown levels of drinking may become ingrained and hard to break.

“Drinking more, whether out of boredom or anxiety, can lead to devastating health consequences, both mental and physical, as well as an increased tolerance for alcohol, which can lead to alcohol dependence.”

ASDA FORCED TO EXPLAIN WHY IT ISN’T ENFORCING FACE MASK RULE AFTER CUSTOMER COMPLAINTS

ASDA has been forced to explain why it isn’t enforcing the coronavirus face mask rules after a customers “couldn’t believe” how many shoppers weren’t wearing them in one of its stores.

Eve Whitty, 31, from Liverpool raised concerns with the supermarket after she visited a store in Huyton for the first time since lockdown on July 31, reports the Liverpool Echo .

Brits have to wear face masks in shops by law to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus .

The rules were brought in on July 24 and shoppers face fines of up to £100 if they don’t wear one.

MORE TALKING THERAPY TRAINEES AS NHS BRACES FOR SPIKE IN MENTAL HEALTH DEMAND

More health staff are being trained to treat people with post-traumatic stress disorder in preparation for a potential spike in demand for mental health services after the coronavirus crisis.

Nearly 3,000 trainees are expected to start courses in psychological therapies and former staff are also being asked to consider returning to frontline roles in preparation for growing numbers of people suffering from anxiety, depression and related conditions.

NHS England said it hopes to boost the number of advanced clinical practitioners, psychiatrists and mental health nurses over the next few months.

As part of the NHS People Plan this includes up to 300 peer-support workers, more than 100 responsible clinicians, 50 community-based specialist mental health pharmacists and 245 children and young people’s psychological wellbeing practitioners.

Claire Murdoch, NHS national director for mental health, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has turned lives upside down and although talking therapy services have been available throughout, this is about making sure the NHS is ready for a potential spike in demand further down the line, which we know can happen during periods of extreme crisis.

“With more people than ever coming forward for mental health care, the health service needs more staff to support them, so if you are a former member of staff or are looking for a career where you can make a real difference, there is a role in the NHS for you.”

MORE THAN 100 PILOTS AT JET2 TO BE MADE REDUNDANT

More than 100 pilots are to be made redundant at Jet2 after the airline rejected alternative proposals, a union has said.

In June, the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) said the Leeds-based carrier was proposing cutting 102 pilot jobs after flights were grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the union said Jet2 was pressing ahead with the cuts despite a range of alternative options put forward by Balpa.

Several other airlines have announced job cuts after a collapse in demand caused by the pandemic, including British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair.

US: JOE BIDEN ISSUES CALL TO MAKE FACE MASKS COMPULSORY FOR THREE MONTHS

Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months.

”Wearing the mask is less about you contracting the virus,” Biden said.

“It’s about preventing other people from getting sick.”

The Democratic presidential candidate also responded to those who push back against such mandates.

“This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up, do the right thing.”

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum — every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing.”

IN PICTURES: INDIA INDEPENDENCE DAY CURTAILED DUE TO PANDEMIC

India’s annual Independence Day celebrations were curtailed on Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with invitations going only to 4,000 guests instead of the usual 20,000, media reports said.

Indian police women covered their faces with protective masks as they stood in formation at the Sher- i- Kashmir stadium, the location of the main event.

Frontline COVID-19 coronavirus warriors such as health workers, patients ambulance drivers, crematorium workers, are pictured wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits as they hold the Indian national flag.

VIETNAM CONFIRMS 21 NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS AND TWO DEATHS

Vietnam’s health ministry reported 21 new coronavirus infections and two deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 950, with 23 fatalities.

More than 470 of the cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where a new outbreak began late last month.

The ministry said 115,858 people are being quarantined, including 4,182 at hospitals, 25,952 at centralised quarantine centres and the rest at home.

BREAKING: DEBENHAMS ‘DRAWING UP PLANS FOR LIQUIDATION’ AMID FEARS OF LARGEST COVID-19 JOB CULL YET

The owner of Debenhams has drawn up plans for the liquidation of the 242-year-old department store, according to reports.

It is feared that the potential move could trigger the biggest jobs cull of the coronavirus pandemic so far, according to Sky News .

The retailer employs around 14,000 members of staff, all of which could be at risk of redundancy if the chain doesn’t survive.

The department store chain fell into administration for the second time in 12 months in April.

COUNTRIES WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF COVID-19 DEATHS

COUNTRIES WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES

SCORES OF BRITISH MUSIC VENUES AND CLUBS AT RISK OF PERMANENT CLOSURE

More than 400 grassroots music venues in Britain are at imminent risk of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government announced this week that indoor and socially-distanced live music could resume today.

Bur the live music scene will not be immediately restored.

Live music venues have been forced to shut doors for nearly five months – and scores are at imminent risk of permanent closure.

According to the charity Music Venue Trust, which represents 670 grassroots venues, more than 400 across the country are in crisis.

Mark Davyd, founder and CEO of the Music Venue Trust, said: “The truth is that actually only 11% of venues will be able to open in a financially viable manner.

“Less than a third of venues have the physical space to house safe, socially-distanced gigs.

“And the majority of those would lose too much money on these reduced-capacity shows for it to be economically feasible.

“Clubs have already amassed millions of pounds in debts since March, with more expected in the coming months. In total, these venues are going to be over 60million in debt.”

AUSTRALIA: VICTORIA OUTBREAK NUMBERS DECLINE FOR SECOND DAY RUNNING

The Australian state of Victoria continues to flatten the curve in its wave of coronavirus infections and deaths.

The state on Saturday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 303 newly confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours.

It is the second-lowest daily figure reported in Victoria this month after 278 cases Thursday.

Victoria’s daily case numbers are gradually decreasing, with the seven-day average down to 344 from 521 a week ago.

But authorities warn there is more progress needed before lockdown restrictions in the city of Melbourne can be eased.

Melbourne residents and those in a nearby shire remain subject to strict night-time curfews, time limits on outdoor exercise, distance allowed from home, mandatory public mask wearing and shutdowns of non-essential industries.

HOLIDAYMAKERS ARRIVE BACK IN UK WITH MINUTES TO SPARE BEFORE QUARANTINE DEADLINE

British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to spare before the new quarantine deadline.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced late on Thursday that anyone arriving from France after 4am on Saturday is required to quarantine for 14 days due to rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The move sparked a rush on return tickets, with saw many people spending hundreds of pounds to make it back in time.

The quarantine conditions also apply to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.

Matt, a teacher from Manchester who did not share his second name, took his car on a Channel Tunnel train which was due to arrive back in the UK at 3.55am.

His family had been camping in the Dordogne and had planned to come home on Monday but changed their tickets for an extra £115.

The family drove for 10 hours to Calais to catch the train and spent another £66 to stay at a hotel in the early hours before driving on to Manchester.

“We literally got on the last available train… we’d been keeping up-to-date with the chaos at Calais so we were fearing the worst,” the 40-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Luckily, once we got to Calais we sailed through and actually got back at just gone 3am.”

NEW ZEALAND: AUCKLAND LOCKDOWN CONTINUES AMID FRESH COVID-19 OUTBREAK

New Zealand on Saturday reported seven cases of the new coronavirus for the last 24 hours as a lockdown in the country’s biggest city, Auckland, was extended on Friday in response to the country’s first coronavirus outbreak in months.

Six of the seven new cases have been linked to the cluster responsible for all the previous community cases, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a media briefing in Wellington.

The lockdown in Auckland, home to 1.7 million people, was extended for nearly two weeks, after New Zealand reported 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

SURVEY REVEALS WHAT COVID-19 MEASURES ACCEPTABLE TO THE PUBLIC IF NO VACCINE IS FOUND

Home schooling, local lockdowns, bans on live audiences and choosing where to work from are all acceptable options for the foreseeable future to many of us if a coronavirus vaccine cannot be found, according to a survey.

The wide-ranging research by King’s College London (KCL), which has been tracking attitudes throughout the pandemic, revealed what people would expect and tolerate in the long-term if it becomes clear in the next few years that a vaccine or treatment for Covid-19 might not happen.

As parts of the UK grapple with local lockdowns, the vast majority (87%) of people said they would accept these being imposed in the future, and 85% said they would accept their own local area being subject to such restrictions.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the policy institute at KCL said the public seem “more convinced” of the need for local lockdowns “reflecting the extent to which people are still prioritising public health over the economy and their own social lives”.

More than two-thirds of people (68%) said they would accept a ban on major sporting or cultural events with a live audience, while half (52%) said it would be acceptable for people to decide for themselves whether to attend such events.

GERMANY CONFIRMS 1,415 NEW COVID-19 CASES, TOTAL REACHES 222,828

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,415 to 222,828, according to data released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Saturday.

The reported death toll has also risen by 6 to 9,231, the tally showed.

UKRAINE SEE NEW RECORD DAILY HIGH OF 1,847 COVID-19 CASES

Ukraine registered 1,847 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday, a new daily record for infections in the country – which is seeing cases increase sharply following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.

The figure given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,732 reported on Friday. Total cases reached 89,719, including 2,044 deaths.

Infections have risen since June as authorities have eased some restrictions, allowing cafes, churches and public transport to reopen.