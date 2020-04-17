Coronavirus UK: Priti Patel slaps down overzealous police

Home Secretary Priti Patel finally surfaced today to slap down overzealous police forces after they threatened to check people’s shopping for ‘non-essential’ items and set up road blocks to grill motorists on whether their trips are legitimate.

Ms Patel, who has not been seen or heard in public since March 23, said in an unexpected radio interview this evening that police must not act in a ‘heavy-handed’ manner during the coronavirus lockdown.

She also said the government will ‘absolutely not’ be further increasing police powers amid concerns about the way in which some officers have interpreted government guidance on breaking up groups and stopping frivolous journeys.

Some police chiefs are calling for laws to ban Britons from driving long distances and flouting rules to exercise more than once a day ahead of a 77F (25C) Easter weekend. Northamptonshire Police said the ‘three-week grace period is over’ and threatened that they may even soon start ‘checking the items in baskets and trolleys’.

Its Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: ‘We will not at this stage be starting to marshal supermarkets and checking the items in baskets and trolleys to see whether it’s a legitimate and necessary item. But again, be under no illusion, if people do not heed the warnings, and the pleas that I’m making today, we will start to do that.’

And he added: ‘If things don’t improve, and we don’t get the compliance we would expect, then the next stage will be road blocks and it will be stopping people to ask why they are going, where they’re going.’

But asked about the prospect of police officers potentially checking shopping trolleys, Ms Patel told TalkRADIO: ‘That is not appropriate, let me be clear on that… that is not the guidance.’

The Home Secretary said the police must use a ‘common sense’ approach to enforcing coronavirus restrictions.

Officers in Windermere, Cumbria, are already sending people in camper vans home, while locals in St Ives, Cornwall, blocked some roads to protect vulnerable residents. Police have also created online forms for people to report potential breaches of the lockdown which was imposed on March 23 to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

Merseyside Police said it will begin randomly stopping cars to ensure drivers are sticking to lockdown rules, amid revelations from Greater Manchester Police that they attended 494 house parties and 166 street parties in just four days last week despite a ban on social gatherings.

At least five chief constables are calling for the introduction of more stringent restrictions and clearer rules – including laws to enforce limiting exercise to a one-hour period outdoors after some people flouted it to sunbathe in parks or beaches.

Mr Adderley said forces are ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ when it comes to implementing the lockdown rules, and said the government guidance ‘could be even clearer’.

Reacting to the trolley claims made by Mr Adderley, ex-justice secretary David Gauke said they were ‘wholly inappropriate’ and reveal ‘worrying and unacceptable authoritarian instincts.’

Civil liberties campaigners were also furious, with Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo stating the ‘suggestion of police rummaging through people’s shopping trolleys is outrageous’ as she questioned what the legal basis would be for doing so.

Mr Adderley later attempted to clarify his remarks, tweeting: ‘To be clear on the shopping trolley issue: This is about essential and necessary journeys, not what’s in your trolley. I have been clear that we will not be judge and jury on what is an essential item or not, but we may now probe the purpose of the journey.’

The police have the power to issue fines to people who gather in groups during the lockdown. People are only supposed to go outside for food, medicine, to get to work, or for exercise once a day.

The emergency Coronavirus Act gave police powers to impose restrictions on ‘events and gatherings’ and it has been suggested that this could be used by forces in an attempt to justify road blocks.

However, the law does not include any provision that could force people to require prior permission, show paperwork, or demonstrate reasonable cause for leaving their home.

The UK is preparing for at least another three weeks in lockdown with politicians set to launch a Stay at Home This Easter campaign.

Ms Patel’s intervention came as:

Ms Patel was asked this evening if she intended to give the police more powers, as some chiefs have demanded, but she was unequivocal in rejecting their pleas.

The Home Secretary said: ‘No, absolutely not. What I would say is that I speak to the police every day, in fact I am leading operational calls every single day with our blue light family.

‘I think first and foremost it is really important to recognise that the measures that we have put in place, you have got to remember this is now week three so to speak… and I would really like to pay tribute to the majority of the British people for doing the right thing in terms of staying at home.

‘And of course, lovely weather, we all love lovely weather, it is Spring, it is Easter, but at the same time, the police will always use a common sense approach.

‘We have policing by consent in the United Kingdom. The police are part of our local fabric in our community, they engage with the public and that is crucial in the way in which they engage, explain and encourage members of the public to really do the right thing.’

She added: ‘Enforcement will always be used as a last resort and I know that every police officer takes this responsibility very seriously.’

Ms Patel also hit out at reports that police had been ‘snooping through’ shopping baskets to remove Easter eggs.

She said: ‘That is not what the police are there to do. The police are part of public order, part of the local community. But we are very conscious… in some parts of the country this has been difficult.

‘In beautiful parts of the country where people, tourists have been going, making the most of the nice weather. Also those with holiday homes etc, that is exactly what we want to avoid because that puts pressure on local communities.’

Devon and Cornwall Police are threatening to fine holidaymakers and second home owners who try to enter the area for the Easter weekend and refuse them entry. Locals have already told the council about 650 cases of holiday lets and second home owners who have arrived in Cornwall in the five days before the weekend.

Some police forces have also started to tape off park benches to stop people lingering outside.

Ms Patel said: ‘I will be very candid. Not everybody is going to get this right and it has taken a couple of weeks for these measures to bed in because this has been unprecedented… we want our public spaces to be respected and utilised in the right way.’

She added: ‘This is not about heavy-handed law enforcement. I think I really must emphasis that. There is a balance to this.’

The Home Secretary’s comments came as the government prepares to extend the coronavirus lockdown. Some ministers have been hoping for no more than a two-week extension from the initial estimated end date of April 16. But a minimum of three weeks now appears much more likely.

One of the areas of ongoing concern for ministers is that of the amount of traffic still on the nation’s roads. The government has warned against all non-essential travel but police have reported that road use in some parts of the country last weekend was up nearly a tenth compared to the previous weekend.

One unnamed police leader told The Guardian: ‘We need to say you can’t drive. The burden needs to be on the individual not the state to prove reasonableness.’

Another added: ‘There are still people coming down. People are still driving for a long time under the excuse of exercise and to places they do not need to be.

‘The Easter bank holiday is one of the busiest times of the year. I have no new powers for this weekend. There is a significant risk of people breaking the lockdown.’

Police forces in Cambridgeshire, London, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Kent and Avon and Somerset have all brought in online services for the public to report potential breaches of the lockdown rules.

The announcement on the online forms from Cambridgeshire Constabulary faced some criticism online, with one person describing it as a ‘revolting’ idea.

But a spokesman for the force urged people to only use the form ‘if there is a significant issue or breach’.

Police forces in beauty spots across Britain have reported seeing visitors travel long distances from their homes to enjoy the recent warm weather.

People travelled far to spend time in Cumbria last weekend, while Malham Cove in North Yorkshire had visitors from Bradford, Leeds and Oldham – which is more than 50 miles away.

In the South West, Chief Superintendent Ian Drummond-Smith, police commander for Cornwall, warned non-residents to stay away from the area.

He said: ‘Our officers will be patrolling this weekend, firstly on the M5 and A30 in an attempt to prevent visitors from entering the force area, and then locally to enforce the restrictions.

‘We will do so in a fair and balanced manner, but travelling down to the West Country is a serious breach of these restrictions and those doing so can expect to receive a fine.’

Meanwhile a Cumbria Police spokesman said: ‘The Lake District is closed. Please do not travel to the lakes.’

North Wales Police added: ‘If you are planning an Easter getaway, please note North Wales is closed to visitors.’

In North Yorkshire, police and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan said: ‘If people don’t stick with the instructions then they [the Government] may well have to consider additional measures. Obviously there is concern. There are plans in place.’

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd in Snowdonia, said some tourists were trying to sneak in at night or use alternative roads to avoid detection.

Some are even just accepting a fine of £60 and driving onto their destination, with others sharing tips with each other on how to get in without police noticing.

She told the Daily Telegraph: ‘We have accounts of people with holiday homes sharing advice with each other to travel at night to avoid the police, and even the people who don’t care if they’re fined when they travel – they’ve set out and they want to arrive.

‘The police are doing the best they can with the resources available and they do ask local people who have any reports of people travelling to such accommodation to contact them via email or via webchat.’

It comes as David and Victoria Beckham were criticised by locals for staying in the countryside at their second home in the Cotswolds during the lockdown.

Chef Gordon Ramsay also came under fire this week after relocating from London to Cornwall and regularly posting on Instagram from his £4million beachfront home.

The Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable said his force is only ‘a few days away’ from introducing measures such as road blocks and searching shopping trolleys as people continue to flout the coronavirus regulations.

He said a ‘three-week grace period’ is over in the county – and the force will now be issuing fines and arresting people breaking the rules.

He said further measures will also be implemented should people continue to flout the regulations – including ‘marshalling’ supermarkets and checking the items in baskets and trolleys.

Mr Adderley said forces are ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ when it comes to policing the new rules, and he added that Government guidance on how to police the rules ‘could be even clearer’.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he said: ‘I really need to emphasise the point, this is about saving people’s lives, this is the really serious end of what we do.

‘The role of the police is to preserve lives and protect property and we have to do that and we will do that.

‘If things don’t improve, and we don’t get the compliance we would expect, then the next stage will be road blocks and it will be stopping people to ask why they are going, where they’re going.

‘This is about reasonableness and if people are not reasonable in terms of the journeys and the trips they are taking, they are going to fall foul of the law.

‘We will not, at this stage, be setting up road blocks. We will not, at this stage, start to marshal supermarkets and checking the items in baskets and trolleys to see whether it’s a legitimate, necessary item.

‘But again, be under no illusion, if people do not heed the warnings and the pleas I’m making today, we will start to do that.’

He stressed the force is ‘only a few days away’ from that point.

On the clarity of government guidance on policing the regulations, Mr Adderley said: ‘The law itself in terms of the five or six points that have come out in terms of the Coronavirus Bill – they are quite simple in terms of their narrative.

‘But the interpretation of that is very, very difficult.

‘The issue about, what is a necessary item, only go out for necessities – what is a necessity?

‘If we’re stopping somebody because they’ve bought a barbecue set or they’ve bought a child’s toy, you could argue that’s not necessary.

‘On the other hand, you could argue it absolutely is necessary – because in terms of the mental health and trying to keep people entertained over this period of lockdown, that is very necessary.

‘So the nuances and the interpretation is really ambiguous – that’s why I’m saying to officers, use your common sense, use your discretion.

‘I think the guidance could be even clearer, but it’s where do you draw the line?’

Road traffic levels this morning were similar to those seen in the past week, indicating that most people are staying at home on what is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year for leisure travel.

Analysis of data published by satellite navigation company Tom Tom showed there was no spike in congestion levels in cities such as Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

An AA survey carried out shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic began suggested that around 26 million leisure journeys by road had been planned for the Easter weekend.

Although the vast majority of these trips are no longer taking place, some people have been caught not adhering to the lockdown guidance to avoid non-essential travel.

Cumbria Constabulary caught several people travelling to the Lake District from outside the area.

These include a group travelling in two cars, one of which was a Lamborghini luxury sports car, who ‘decided it was too nice to stay in Bolton’.

Another incident involved a family of six from Leigh, Lancashire who were stopped in Windermere, advised to return home and escorted by officers back to the motorway.

Annie Willey, brand manager of the Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation, which represents local tourism companies, said residents have seen an ‘awful lot’ of second home owners coming to the area recently, particularly in Aldeburgh and Southwold.

This is something the tourism industry is ‘desperate to clamp down on’, she said. Ms Willey said anyone visiting over Easter was giving a ‘slap in the face’ to businesses which had battled ‘stress and pressure’ to close their doors because of the virus.

David Butterworth, chief executive of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, said: ‘Don’t be the person that thinks ‘I’ll pop to the Dales because it’ll be quiet’.

‘Don’t be the person that thinks, ‘it’s Easter, we can stay at the holiday house’. It’s unacceptable.’

Folkestone and Hythe District Council leader David Monk said: ‘Unfortunately a large number of day-trippers from outside the county visited our beauty spots last weekend.

‘Everybody should be following Government guidance and staying at home except for the reasons set out.’

Many of the UK’s most popular visitor attractions are offering a variety of virtual Easter activities to keep people busy while staying at home.

These include experiments by the Science Museum, services at Durham Cathedral, cookery suggestions from Waddesdon Manor and a scavenger hunt from the National Trust.

The virus lockdown is set to extend into May after the daily death toll surged to almost 1,000 yesterday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan suggested a more stringent lockdown may follow, saying: ‘The Met Police will be busy patrolling parks and open spaces across London this weekend – urging Londoners to do the right thing and follow the rules.

‘I desperately want us to be able to keep our green spaces open for the millions of people that need them for essential walks and exercise – but that means everyone doing the right thing.’

Rishi Sunak confirmed last night that a planned review of the emergency measures will take place next week.

But, in a clear sign the restrictions will remain, the Chancellor said: ‘The priority is to stop the spread of the virus – and the best way to do that is to stay at home.’

One Government source said there was ‘no prospect’ of any easing of the lockdown next week.

Another said: ‘Look at the death toll. That puts the question of whether we’ll be lifting restrictions into context.’

The Easter weekend is typically one of the busiest for the UK’s roads and tourist destinations.

But an AA survey has suggested that more than 20 million Easter getaway journeys will be scrapped this year as families abandon holiday plans.

Rail companies Northern and TransPennine Express have joined forces with the British Transport Police to launch a campaign reminding people it is ‘not acceptable’ to use services for leisure activities this weekend.

Train operators have introduced amended timetables to help key workers get around and those needing to make essential journeys.

But they said passenger numbers ‘rose dramatically’ during last weekend’s good weather as some people ignored official advice and headed to the coast and beauty spots.

Superintendent Glen Alderson, of British Transport Police, said there would be an increased presence of officers at popular stations over the weekend to ensure people followed government advice.

Meanwhile, the National Trust also urged people to stay at home, with all its properties, gardens and beauty spots already closed during the nationwide lockdown.

In London, where good weather is predicted this weekend, people were reminded that the reduced service running on the capital’s transport network was there only for critical workers.

The number of people using Tube and rail services has plummeted by around 95%, while bus usage has fallen by around 85%, Transport for London said.

In Wales, first minister Mark Drakeford joined council leaders and emergency and health services in signing a letter addressed to the Welsh people urging them not to break lockdown rules.

They wrote: ‘These rules are there to protect you and your loved ones. For most people the virus will cause a mild illness, but there’s a large number of people – children, adults and grandparents – who are at risk of serious illness if they are exposed.’

In Northern Ireland on Wednesday, Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: ‘I’m asking all of you to stay at home, which will in turn help protect our families, friends, neighbourhoods and the wider public from this terrible virus.’

Meanwhile it has been claimed that gang rivalries have been ‘put on hold’ and violence has ‘stopped’ as members follow the lockdown rules.

Sheldon Thomas, founder of the Gangsline Foundation Trust charity, told Sky News that county lines activity had dropped as police enforce the guidance.

He said ‘cuckooing’, which sees dealers take over vulnerable people’s homes as a base, has also dropped thanks to the social distancing measures brought in.

There were growing concerns last night over the economic impact of coronavirus as the World Trade Organisation warned of the ‘deepest recession in our lifetimes’.

The British Chambers of Commerce warned that furloughing staff could cost taxpayers £50billion over the next three months.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the PM, will hold a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee today to discuss the lockdown.

Mr Sunak said a UK-wide decision would not be taken until next week when the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies reports. He also admitted there would be economic ‘hardship ahead’.

Professor Stephen Powis of NHS England said the lockdown was working. But he added: ‘We have to continue following instructions, we have to continue following social distancing – if we don’t, the virus will start to spread again.’

Polling by King’s College London and Ipsos Mori showed nine out of ten people support the lockdown.

Britons flocking to holiday homes to escape the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak over the Easter weekend now face being turned back by police.

Londoners fleeing the capital, the UK’s coronavirus epicentre, for second properties in Devon and Cornwall could be made to turn round after driving for five-hours.

Officers will be patrolling a stretch of the M5 motorway near Exeter to stop those they suspect of flouting government rules on travel during the lockdown from entering Devon.

They will also be conducting checks on the busy A30, the 300-mile route which runs from the outskirts of London through both Devon and Cornwall to Land’s End and on other roads in both counties issuing fines to those who have managed to avoid detection.

The move follows anger at those escaping towns and cities where Covid-19 is rampant to quieter areas in the countryside and on the coast – potentially spreading the virus.

Gordon Ramsay sparked outrage after it was revealed this week that the celebrity chef had taken his family to £4million mansion in Trebetherick, Cornwall.

In a bid to halt this exodus, the Gold Commander for Devon and Cornwall Police, Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew, said: ‘As we look to the bank holiday weekend I wish to be clear with our message which is stay at home and do not undertake travel that isn’t essential.

‘My officers will continue to be visible in our towns and cities, and we will police the roads. We understand that people may have second homes in Devon or Cornwall but we urge you not to travel to them

‘Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays. People must remain in their primary residence.

‘Our officers will be patrolling this weekend, firstly on the M5 and A30 in an attempt to prevent visitors from entering the force area, and then locally to enforce the restrictions.

‘We will do so in a fair and balanced manner, but travelling down to the West Country is a serious breach of these restrictions and those doing so can expect to receive a fine.’

Yesterday, a caravan crash on the M5 on the Devon-Somerset border, said to be part of a convoy of caravans, was blamed on holidaymakers heading to the South-West tip of Britain.

On Twitter, the Office of Police & Crime Commissioner said: ‘@DC_Police, local authorities, tourism boards & partner agencies is clear – now is not the time to be visiting #Devon & #Cornwall, please #ComeBacklater!’

Anger is growing day by day in Cornwall. A village shop in Trebetherick, near Gordon Ramsay’s second home, which had been providing food to locals, has been forced to shut due to the influx of outsiders.

A notice pinned to the front window read: ‘It is with great sadness that we have now decided to close the shop until further notice.

‘My family’s health and safety outweigh anyone’s need to purchase a bucket and spade for their holiday!

‘We strongly feel that in doing so we are letting our locals down, but after the last couple of days servicing people who are clearly just here on holiday, I’m not willing to risk my staff and my family for people who seem to have no regard for others.’

In North Wales, fury at people driving to their second homes and putting locals at risk could spark attacks from vigilantes, a local councillor has warned.

Councillor Gareth Williams said people could be run out of their homes because ‘feelings are running incredibly high’ in villages that have so far escaped the Coronavirus endemic

Mr Williams, a councillor for Botwnnog in Gwynedd, said: ‘People are arriving at night to avoid police. Tensions are very high at the moment. I honestly believe people could turn vigilante.

‘I’ve got to say the police are working very hard, but their hands are tied.

‘Unfortunately the problem we’ve got is once they’ve reached their second homes the police can’t send them away.’

The Chief Constable of North Wales Carl Foulkes said: ‘It’s important that people don’t try to take the law into their own hands.

‘We have extra officers on patrol this weekend to ensure the rules are respected.’

Local councillors in Norfolk, where many Londoners have second homes, are considering setting up road checkpoints with police to keep outsiders away.

Karen Ward, a Liberal Democrat council on North Norfolk District Council, said local full time residents feared that wealthy visitors risked bringing coronavirus with them.

The villages represented by Ms Ward including Stiffkey, Blakeney, Cley and Weybourne are nicknamed Chelsea-on-Sea because of the huge number of well-heeled Londoners who own second homes in the area.

Ms Ward said: ‘I represent eight coastal parishes where between 35 per cent and 50 per cent of the properties are second homes or holiday lets. A lot of residents who live here permanently are over 70 and many have health conditions.

‘If people turn up here for a holiday, even in homes they own, they are bringing a potential risk into the community.

‘The local cottage letting companies have been fantastic and have done their best to cancel bookings to keep people away – but it is a bit more difficult with second homes.

‘We are working with the police for this weekend and if we need to have road blocks, then we are exploring that.’

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey has also urged second home owners to stay away from the county, saying: ‘This is a public health emergency, not a public holiday. Norfolk is not open for tourism and people need to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.’

David and Victoria Beckham have become the latest second home celebrities to face a backlash from locals for staying in the countryside during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chef Gordon Ramsay came under fire this week after relocating from London to Rock and regularly posting on Instagram from his £4million beachfront home.

Now people in the Cotswolds where the Beckhams have a £6million bolthole have spoken out against the former footballer and his family.

One woman who works at the butchers near their home in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, said: ‘The Beckhams and these other fancy folks who think it’s a good idea to self-isolate in the country are just being selfish.’

A local councillor added: ‘Showing off your beautiful country mansion on social media and telling us all what a wonderful time you’re having is just rubbing our noses in it. The Beckhams and other celebrities are just being stupid, irresponsible and insensitive.’

Other local workers said the famous couple would have to wait their turn at local shops while the vulnerable and elderly were served first.

The Beckhams left their London home to stay at their countryside property before the UK was put on lockdown on March 23.

Although they spend a lot of time there on a regular basis, they have been bombarding their followers with pictures and videos of enjoying a luxurious lockdown in their palatial surrounds.

So many videos have been posted on their feeds that locals have branded their stay ‘selfie-isolation.’

Among those posted by Victoria was a video of Harper and Cruz tie-dying clothes in their large garden and another of Harper holding a tray of snacks in their ‘cinema’ room.

On Tuesday, David filmed himself jogging around the country lanes near their rural home.

The Beckhams’ Cotswolds home is a Grade-II listed converted barn that boasts a natural swimming pond, sauna, hot tub, tennis court and a garden designed by Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett.

The two-acre site has been planted with 23 different kinds of trees and also has its own croquet lawn.

David, 44, Victoria, 45 are quarantining with their children, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, eight, – while eldest son Brooklyn, 21, appears to be isolating with girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25.

Joe Williams, 39, owner of a nearby village shop said: ‘Our business is up by 20 per cent and I’d say quite a lot of that is from people who’ve come from London to self-isolate in their second homes.

‘We have a lot of elderly and vulnerable people in this area and it doesn’t help that the Beckhams and other people like them have chosen to come here at this time. We need to look after the locals first, which is what we’re doing.’

Former firefighter Mr Williams revealed that his business is located in a 300-year-old building and that couples have been banned from shopping together to help maintain social distancing.

‘Even if Posh and Becks were to come here, one of them would have to wait outside. I’d serve elderly, local people first. We all have to pull together at a time like this, I don’t care who you are,’ he added.

Rachel Tingey, 53 who works in Hook Norton butchers, close to the Beckham’s home, said: ‘We’ve closed the shop but are incredibly busy delivering to our customers. We’re busier than ever and are making around 50 deliveries each day.

‘The Beckhams and these other fancy folks who think it’s a good idea to self-isolate in the country are just being selfish. And bragging about what fun they’re having is an insult to us all.

‘There’s a lot of OAPs around here and they wouldn’t be able to survive without our meat deliveries. These are the people who are our priority, not these celebrities who shouldn’t be here in the first place.’

On Sunday, Victoria took to Instagram to showcase her salon skills, revealing she had shaved son Romeo’s hair, before dyeing youngest boy Cruz’s locks pink.

Other posts have shown the Beckhams enjoying their home cinema, cooking pizzas in a wood fired oven and Harper making a feast of ragu rigatoni and banana bread for the family.

A councillor for Great Tew, who did not want to be named, added: ‘The government’s advice is to stay in your primary home. Showing off your beautiful country mansion on social media and telling us all what a wonderful time you’re having is just rubbing our noses in it.

‘People are struggling with uncertainty over their jobs and money. The Beckhams and other celebrities are just being stupid, irresponsible and insensitive.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for the Beckhams for comment.

Meanwhile Ramsay, 53, who is living in Cornwall with his wife and five children has posted videos in his kitchen, messing around with his children and getting ready to go for a cycle ride in Daymer Bay, nor far from his Trebetherick retreat.

Locals set up a Facebook group entitled You Shouldn’t Be Here in which one villagers said they wanted the chef to get ‘the hell out of Cornwall’.

Anger over the intrusion from well-heeled celebrities came as several councils warned other holiday homeowners to stay away during the Easter break.

Devon and Cornwall, two of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, issued a plea to second homeowners not to visit during the Easter holidays warning them that they would be reported to the police if they did.

One angry local moaned on the Facebook page: ‘Wealthy second homers think making a few quid means they are immune from the virus and any rules. They are arrogant at this best of times, this has shown how bad some of them are.

Another local accused the chef of flouting government orders to stay in his primary location.

They wrote: ‘He’s swanning around the shops as if nothing is wrong.’

The businessman recently admitted that his extended family time has proved to be anything but relaxing, as he’s constantly cooking for his sizeable brood.

In an interview with Capital FM’s Roman Kemp, the celebrity chef said: ‘Being stuck in my house with these five ravenous kids is a living nightmare. Can you please tell me when all of this will end?

Ramsay, who recently made more than 500 staff redundant after temporarily shutting down his restaurants, is staying there while another more lavish home he also owns is completed in nearby Rock.

Carol Mould, a Cornwall County councillor for the area, told MailOnline: ‘Tourism is Cornwall’s biggest earner, but these are exceptional times and you should only come here if your journey is essential.

‘We have one hospital for the entire county and rural life is hard at the best of times. People, whoever they are, are probably thinking that Cornwall is a jolly nice place to be in at this time but my message to them is to stay in your primary home and please return once all this is over.’

The government’s advice specifically stages that ‘essential travel does not include visits to second homes’ and that ‘people must remain in their primary residence’

In a letter from Devon Council addressed to all second homeowners, states: ‘It is now an offence under Regulation 6 of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020, to leave the place where you are living without a reasonable excuse.

‘Travelling to your second home is not a reasonable excuse. To prevent the spread of the virus, where we have knowledge of second homeowners committing this offence, we will share that knowledge with the police.’

The letter says that Devon and Cornwall councils looks forward to seeing second home returning once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

The Telegraph also reported that North Devon MP Selaine Saxby had raised concerns with ministers about second home owners sneaking into their properties to get away.

She warned that local service could be swamped if people continue to flout the rules implemented by the UK government.

She said: ‘I am deeply disappointed at reports I have heard over the weekend of the ongoing arrival of second home owners over the cover of darkness across the country to avoid roadblocks and I’ve raised this matter directly with the police’.

So far in the UK there have been 6,159 deaths and over 55,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

London has been hardest hit by the outbreak with 1,353 deaths and over 11,000 cases.

Gordon, his wife Tana and their five children have been residing on the Cornish coast since the outbreak began.

The TV chef has been sharing several TikTok videos with his children as they self-isolate in the idyllic tourist location.

In March, Gordon posted a video with daughter Tilly, 18, as he joked the food-themed dance could inspire some new recipes as millions around the world self isolate.

The star mastered the TikTok routine, which has been viewed more than two million times, to the song ‘juice, sauce and a little bit of dressing.’

With Tilly giggling by his side, the father of five, was deep in concentration as he got to grips with the moves, before gleefully high fiving his daughter at the end.

Gordon also shared a TikTok video of son Oscar, 12-months, crawling out of the family’s dog flap to chase one of his play balls he lost. He added the song Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men.

On Saturday, the star had much to celebrate as the family marked his baby son Oscar’s first birthday.

Adorable tot Oscar featured in a slew of snaps posted by his siblings to mark the occasion, including one from the chef himself with his little boy.

In his snap, Gordon had Oscar happily perched on top of his head, with the caption reading: ‘Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy.’

The TV star’s wife Tana shared an equally sweet post of little Oscar in makeshift den at their home, along with a gushing post to mark his birthday.

She penned: ‘Happy happy 1st Birthday little man x this year has flown by and we are just so grateful to share it with you – our absolute joy x have the best day little one x.’

Gordon’s daughter Megan, 22, shared a slew of snaps with her little brother, displaying his array of cute expressions.

She wrote: ‘Happiest happiest 1st birthday to my little best friend no idea where a year has gone but all I know is that you make everyday amazing and we all love you so much.’

Tilly, 18, shared her own heartwarming image from a family holiday with little Oscar in her arms, as she wrote: ‘Happy 1st birthday to the best. I love you so much.’

Gordon revealed last month that he would be doing his part to help stop the spread of the disease by shutting all 13 of his UK restaurants in line with government orders.

Posting a statement on social media, Gordon wrote: ‘To all our Gordon Ramsay family, friends and colleagues.

‘In this time of great uncertainty, we hope that you all are looking out for each other and staying as safe as possible.

‘As the situation changes daily out focus has to be on the health and safety of our employees, guest and community and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, from Saturday 21st March 2020, all our London restaurants will temporarily close.’

He added: ‘Whilst we don’t know when we will re-open, what we do know is by supporting each other through this terribly challenging time, we will come through this stronger than ever!’

‘Huge love and thanks to our amazing staff across the restaurants for all their passion and support. I truly hope we are all back together very soon. Gordon.’