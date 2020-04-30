Coronavirus UK: Schools reopening to be ‘phased’ after lockdown

Schools across England will reopen in a ‘phased manner’ when the government decides the time is right to allow pupils to return, the Education Secretary said today.

Gavin Williamson would not be drawn on a fixed date for when schools could be able to resume but ruled out the prospect of them opening over the summer holidays.

He told MPs: ‘I do expect schools to be opened in a phased manner. I also intend to be giving schools as much notice as possible.’

Schools, colleges and nurseries across the UK closed their doors to the majority of pupils, apart from the children of key workers and vulnerable youngsters, more than five weeks ago.

Education is a devolved issue which means the administrations in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be able to take their own decisions on the return of schools.

But it will be a key focus of the UK government’s lockdown exit strategy because resuming teaching will free up workers with children to return to their jobs and re-start the economy.

It came as the Great Britain death toll rose by 601 to take the UK coronavirus body count to 22,279.

The ongoing crisis means Boris Johnson is delaying his paternity leave as he scrambles to get a grip.

The PM previously said he would ‘almost certainly’ take time off when fiancee Carrie Symonds gave birth.

But Mr Johnson’s official spokesman has made clear he will not go on leave until later in the year, with the country currently in the throes of the deadly disease outbreak.

Despite missing PMQs, he was already back at work in No10 this afternoon just hours after the baby boy was born.

There appears to be a growing consensus that schools will have to stagger the return of pupils in order to comply with expected continued social distancing rules.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, has suggested school classrooms may have to be redesigned to allow pupils to sit at least two metres apart.

She also hinted classes could be split into different alternating groups, attending school on different days to keep numbers down.

It is thought another approach could see different year groups return at different times.

Addressing the Education Select Committee, Mr Williamson suggested he is on the same page as Ms Sturgeon.

‘We recognise that the idea of schools all returning on day one with the full complement of pupils is not realistic or practical,’ he said.

Mr Williamson did not specify how a ‘phased’ return could work but he said the government is looking at best practice in other countries, such as Germany and Denmark, where schools have begun to reopen.

The Cabinet minister added that there was no plan to ‘run schools through the summer’.

Mr Williamson’s comments came after the Welsh education minister said yesterday that schools would not be reopening to all students any time soon, but that there could be a phased return for some pupils.

When asked whether the government would update its guidance on Personal Protective Equipment and social distancing in schools to ensure teachers were kept safe, Mr Williamson suggested advice may be reviewed when the phased return of schools begins.

He said: ‘It is incredibly important that we get the right balance in terms of actually making sure that we create an environment that is good to learn in but also that is a safe environment for people to both work in and learn in as well.’

Mr Williamson was pressed by MPs on what the government is doing to ensure the attainment gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers does not widen amid school closures.

Tory MP Robert Halfon, chairman of the committee, asked whether the government would support his idea of an ‘army’ of volunteers – made up of retired teachers, graduates, and Ofsted inspectors – to help tutor and mentor disadvantaged children when the lockdown ended.

Mr Halfon also called on Mr Williamson to introduce a ‘catch-up premium’ to provide tuition for these poorer pupils.

Some 55 MPs and peers warned today that the attainment gap would widen without additional funding.

Mr Williamson said the government was ‘open’ to ideas, such as the volunteer scheme, and that they were discussing a range of policies to help disadvantaged children catch up.

‘We are looking at different ways about how we can use the enormous volunteer army of people that have come forward, many with past education experience, many with an awful lot of knowledge in specialist subjects,’ the minister said.

England, Scotland and Wales have announced 601 more hospital patients have died of the coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities in the UK to 22,279.

NHS England has announced 445 more victims, to add to 83 declared in Scotland and 73 in Wales. A full-UK roundup is due later today from the Department of Health, to include non-hospital victims for the first time.

The Department posted on Twitter that the new statistics, expected to add a ‘substantial’ number of people from care homes to the total death toll, will be published later this afternoon.

The non-hospital deaths will be backdated into early March and are expected to cause the UK’s total death toll to surge by at least 4,300. Today’s daily count is expected to be higher than usual but to remain in the hundreds.

It comes as the number of people known to have died in care homes is soaring and one expert from the University of Cambridge said more people may now be dying in homes than in hospitals.

Sir David Spiegelhalter made the shocking claim yesterday after the Office for National Statistics released its weekly data showing thousands of people are dying out of hospital and not being counted until weeks later.

The professor, a highly regarded statistics expert and an OBE recipient, spoke of ‘massive, unprecedented spikes’ in the numbers of care home fatalities and said there was no evidence that care homes were over the worst of the outbreak, as the rest of the country is believed to be.

In Scotland, deaths in hospitals now only account for half of the total. National Records of Scotland today revealed 2,272 people had died of COVID-19 by April 26, 886 of whom died in care homes and 198 at home or elsewhere.

Government ministers, pressured on claims they haven’t done enough to help care homes, insist they were ‘not overlooked’ during a scramble to protect the NHS. Environment Secretary George Eustice said this morning ‘we have always recognised there was more vulnerability there’. He denied that more testing would have saved lives.

In other coronavirus news:

NHS England announced that 445 more people have died in its hospitals and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Monday, April 27, accounted for the most of those deaths (148), while the others spread back between April 28 and March 9. The youngest patient was just 14 years old – and they had no other health problems – while the oldest was 101.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced that 83 more people had died in hospitals there, while Public Health Wales confirmed a further 73 fatalities.

Separate data released today by the National Records of Scotland has made it abundantly clear that the hospital deaths being announced by government officials each day are only showing a fraction of the reality.

National Records data revealed that hospital patients only made up 52 per cent of all fatalities, while 39 per cent happened in nursing homes and 11 per cent elsewhere. When they were added together Scotland’s total death toll for April 26 almost doubled from 1,262 to 2,272.

Care homes, which are believed to still be in the grip of the coronavirus, are disaster-struck and the Government is facing heavy criticism over alleged failures to help the industry prepare.

In England and Wales the number of residents dying of any cause has almost tripled in a month, from around 2,500 per week in March to 7,300 in a single week in April – more than 2,000 of the latter were confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) reports suggest care homes are now seeing around 400 coronavirus deaths each day, on average – a number on par with hospitals in England.

While deaths in hospitals have been steadily decreasing – 586 were announced yesterday, down from 980 at the outbreak’s peak – nursing homes could still be in the depths of their crises. The way data is backdated means that the true picture is unclear because we currently only have statistics from two weeks ago.