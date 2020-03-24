Coronavirus: UK strategy could cost 70,000 more lives

According to a team of British researchers, the UK’s current approach and its strategy to fight the coronavirus must be improved.

Britain’s strategy to slow the Covid-19 epidemic could kill up to 70,000 more this year, according to research released Monday.

According to official figures, the new coronavirus has killed 281 people in the country, out of 5000 confirmed cases, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday that the health system could be “submerged”.

British figures reflect those recorded two weeks ago in Italy, where hundreds of people now die every day. And even though London has taken steps to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, including the closure of bars, and restaurants, doctors fear an Italian scenario without stronger measures to prevent contact.

20% of the UK population at risk

According to a team of researchers from University College London (UCL), the University of Cambridge and the Health Data Research UK research center, the current approach could cost an additional 70,000 lives. They examined data from the NHS health system to assess the proportion of the population at high risk of mortality from Covid-19 and modeled the probability that these people were infected, according to various scenarios.

According to their results, 20% of the British population is at risk (over 70 years or pre-existing health problem). This represents 13 million people, 600,000 of whom would die on average this year, even without this pandemic.

But not having imposed confinement wastes time and risks putting unnecessary pressure on caregivers which could cause more deaths, according to the authors. “All the models that we have seen so far are not clear” in terms of risks of comorbidity, commented Amitava Banerjee, researcher at UCL, stressing a lack of knowledge on excess mortality. “This is what we have tried to do. The figure of 70,000 is the result of excess mortality linked to the coronavirus over one year,” he told AFP.

While Italy, France or Spain have set up drastic confinements, the British strategy must be improved, he argued. “We are all trying to understand why we are not doing more in the UK (…) If we had acted a week earlier, we could have reduced the number of cases and deaths,” he added.