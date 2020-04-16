Coronavirus: UK to extend containment

The United Kingdom is preparing to announce Thursday the continuation of its containment decided on March 23 in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “I will not prejudge the official decision which will be taken but we have been clear that it is too early for a change,” said British Health Minister Matt Hancock on Thursday morning.

If the authorities believe that the epidemic peak will soon be reached, the death toll is still “far too high,” the minister warned on Sky News. To date, Britain has deplored 12,868 coronavirus deaths in hospitals alone. Victims in retirement homes are not counted in the authorities’ daily reports.

On Wednesday evening, Secretary of State for Health and Social Services, Nadine Dorries, herself infected on March 10, tweeted that journalists should stop asking questions about an exit strategy. “There is only one way to ‘get out’ of the complete lockdown: when we have a vaccine. In the meantime, we must find ways to adapt society and find a balance between the health of the nation and our economy, ”she wrote, causing a storm of responses on the social network.

Hancock was forced to make a slight correction, arguing hesitantly that it would take “time” to return to normal, without making the vaccine the condition sine qua non.

At the same time, on the BBC, Jonathan Ashworth, in charge of health files within the Labor party, considered “reasonable” to extend the confinement by three weeks. He asked the government to reflect now on the easing strategy to be implemented at the end, if possible.

The confinement, announced on March 23 by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself fell ill, was to last until April 13.