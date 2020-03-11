Coronavirus UK: Top surgeon may have infected hundreds

Health officials are racing to track down hundreds of vulnerable patients treated by a surgeon with coronavirus who failed to isolate after a trip to virus-hit Italy.

The senior surgeon at Liverpool’s Aintree University Hospital caught the killer disease on a family skiing holiday in northern Italy, at the centre of Europe’s virus outbreak, and went back to work as normal last week.

The father operated on scores of people and mingled with staff for days while harbouring the fiercely contagious illness.

Sources say he was finally sent home after a week by hospital bosses who are now scrambling to track down patients and staff who came into contact with him.

Patients with underlying health problems are most at risk of suffering deadly complications from coronavirus due to their weakened immune systems.

Questions have been raised about why the surgeon chose to return to work with hundreds of vulnerable patients – and why the hospital let him.

One staff member told the Liverpool Echo: ‘Given that this employee has been in that hospital continuing to work for a week, surely the hospital needs to take a more serious approach and strong measures to ensure that the virus is not spread any further.’

However, a spokesman for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘All relevant areas where the staff member worked have been deep cleaned.

‘The Trust is following national protocols from PHE and is working within guidelines Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to ensure all practices are safe and meet the necessary requirements.’

At the time the Government said people returning from northern Italy did not have to self-isolate unless they had flu-like symptoms.

It is unclear whether the surgeon was showing symptoms when he flew back to the UK and it is not known if the hospital was aware he had visited northern Italy.

MailOnline has contacted Aintree University Hospital and Public Health England for clarity.

A source told The Sun: ‘He came back and even though everyone knew if they travelled to that part, they should self-isolate, he didn’t and he went back to the hospital on the Monday.

‘He’s done surgery on patients and it was only on the Wednesday he started to feel ill. It’s very worrying for his patients and also for colleagues who have come into contact with him.

‘He has a lot of expertise and is highly regarded and very experienced, so it is surprising he stepped foot in that hospital until he’d spent two weeks in self-quarantine.’

The doctor arrived back in the UK after the Italy trip on February 29 and went to work just two days later on March 2.

He is believed to have attended a team meeting at the hospital last Wednesday with dozens of other doctors who went on to treat countless other patients.

The surgeon fell ill a day later and was asked to go home before later testing positive for the killer virus.

Members of staff who attended the meeting have since developed symptoms and are waiting on test results to hear if they have caught it.

Users on social media also raised concerns about why the NHS worker was able to return to work for a week before questions were asked.

Marie Budgie said: ‘Why did they go back to work at a hospital so soon after holidaying in a place with coronavirus? Knowing that they could have infected hundreds and possibly thousands of people. And why didn’t Aintree Trust send them home right away?’

Another said patients had ‘a right to know’ who the surgeon is in case they have come into contact with him and need to get tested.

A Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that a member of staff based at Aintree University Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 after recently returning from a holiday in Italy.

‘The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority and we are working with Public Health England and NHS England to inform and advise everyone who may have come into contact with this individual.’

It comes after scientists found the average incubation period of the killer virus was 5.1 days.

It means the infected health workers probably went a working week before falling ill and showing symptoms. But during that time they would have still been infectious to others.

More people contracted the virus in the UK than in China for the first time yesterday – 46 people caught it in Britain compared to 45 in China.

Since February 21, the number of cases in Britain has rocketed from just nine to 321. A senior medical officer in the government has admitted ‘many thousands’ of Britons will get infected and bestselling British author and former doctor, Adam Kay, warned in a tweet: ‘This is us in a fortnight’.

University College London biology professor, Dr Francis Balloux, said: ‘The trajectory of the epidemic in the UK is so far roughly comparable to the one in Northern Italy, but with the epidemic in Northern Italy two to three weeks ahead of the situation in the UK.’

Dr Balloux said that it was possible the UK could face a similar lockdown to the one which has brought Italy to its knees.

It comes a day after England’s chief medical officer said people with symptoms as minor as coughs and colds may have to self-isolate within the next two weeks, regardless of travel history, as the crisis escalates.

It comes after it emerged that suspected coronavirus patients are not being tested unless they’ve travelled abroad – despite the disease spreading rapidly between people in the UK.

Britons with symptoms of the killer virus are being turned away when they contact NHS 111 unless they’ve been to high-risk countries like Italy or China.

It has sparked fears hundreds of infections are being missed and the true toll could be far higher than the 373 currently reported by the Government.

Health chiefs have been accused of ‘being in denial’ about community spread and ‘leaving people to die’.

A woman in her 70s became the fifth person to succumb to coronavirus in Britain after catching it in Wolverhampton.

And at least a dozen other UK patients have caught the virus without any links abroad.

There are currently 373 confirmed cases in Britain. More infections are expected to be declared throughout the week.

When users visit the NHS 111 website they are asked 10 questions about their travel history, including whether they’ve been to coronavirus hotspots such as Italy, Iran, China or South Korea.

They are then quizzed about whether they have knowingly come into contact with someone who has travelled to regions with outbreaks.

Finally users have to input their symptoms. But regardless of their answer, they are told: ‘As you have not been to an area with a serious outbreak and have not been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, you don’t need to speak to 111.

‘But you can use 111 online to check symptoms not related to coronavirus and find out what to do next.’

Dozens of ‘scared’ Britons who were turned away by the online service blasted it as ‘rigid’.

Sam Butler, from Fleet, Hampshire, who is in his 70s and suffers from heart and kidney problems, said: ‘I’m scared and angry. I’ve got the worst flu I’ve ever had (despite flu jab), and it’s unlike any flu I’ve had before.

‘It fits the description of COVID exactly, but NHS111 says it isn’t, because I haven’t been abroad.’

Sam Freedman, a former senior policy adviser at the Department for Education, said: ‘Unfortunately I have a cough and a fever. Turns out I can’t get a test because I haven’t been to any affected countries or come into contact with a known case.

‘Even though I have been through an airport and to a concert. This seems a major flaw in the testing system to say the least. I am self-isolating for the time being. If I do have it it doesn’t seem to be a serious case. Not yet anyway.’

Kishan Rajdev, a doctor in Birmingham, said ‘rigid’ NHS 111 criteria were likely meaning thousands of cases were going unreported.

He said: ‘While the epidemiologists are doing a great job of contact tracing, we as HCPs [healthcare workers]need a way to refer patients for coronavirus testing as the rigid NHS 111 criteria are likely missing thousands of cases. How will you empower HCPs and crowd-source contact tracing?’

Fiona Rosser, from Scotland, claimed health bosses were in denial about how rampant the virus was in the UK.

She added: ‘There is misleading and conflicting information on the NHS 111 site. They are basically being told that unless they have been to one of the regions abroad or been in contact with a confirmed patient, it’s not coronavirus. They’re in denial about community spread.’