Coronavirus, union government agreement: the definitive list of indispensable production activities

“A great joint effort has been made, obtaining an excellent result in the direction of protecting the health of all workers and citizens”. Thus CGIL, CISL and UIL in a unitary note, after “having concluded a rigorous confrontation with the government” which led to the agreement on the indispensable production activities that remain open: “We have revisited the list – they explained – and it has been removed all that was not essential, given the difficult time we are experiencing. In all these activities, those who work must be equipped with the indispensable individual protection devices and, in all workplaces, the Protocol on safety reached in recent days at Palazzo Chigi must be strictly adopted ». Look here: The definitive Ateco list of essential activities that remain open

And so, the agreement between government and unions on the changes to the list of production activities considered indispensable for the country and which, therefore, can continue to remain open, has finally arrived. The news? The activity of call centers, paper manufacturing and wooden packaging is limited. Total stop to the manufacture of rubber articles and green light to the manufacture of glass food packaging, to the administration agencies.

«The defense minister has committed himself to decrease production in the military sector, safeguarding only the indispensable activities “, the unions continue, adding that the Minister of Economic Development” has pledged to meet specific sectors in which particular difficulties have emerged in the implementation of the Protocol. The government has also undertaken to monitor jointly with the union the application of both what was agreed this morning and of the Security Protocol. The trade unions and territorial unions and the RSU will monitor their timely application “.

CGIL, CISL and UIL «They are close to all those who with a great sense of responsibility, also endangering their health and their lives, are guaranteeing the whole community the maintenance, in an unprecedented and emergency situation, of the conditions, as far as possible, normal of life. Our thanks go to them and all those who work and we ensure our commitment to guarantee as much as possible health and safety at work and in everyday life, also in view of the recovery and reconstruction that awaits us once Covid is defeated- 19 », they conclude.

