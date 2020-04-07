Coronavirus US live: Trump blames states for lack of supplies – as it happened

Fact check: There are a lot of young people in prison Trump said there are “a lot of young people in prison,” when asked about their risk of Covid-19 In fact, the US prison population has been consistently aging for the last decade. As of 2016, 12% of the prison population is 55 or older, surpassing the number of people between 18 and 24 for the first time. Here’s an article from the Marshall Project on the “greying” of US prisons.

Fact check: Flatliners Trump referred to states with “no bump” as “flatliners”, apparently arguing residents in some states have done a better job staying home than others, thereby flattening the curve. However, it’s difficult to tell whether those states are, in fact, experiencing fewer cases, because of the huge difference in how states are testing. For example, Arizona has tested only 13 residents per 100,000, compared to New York, which is testing 627 residents per 100,000.

Fact check: 85% of states have stay at home orders. Trump said 85% of states have issued stay-at-home orders. There are 50 states and 11 have not issued statewide stay-at-home orders. That means 78% of states have stay-at-home orders. Dividing any number of states by 50 wouldn’t produce 85%.