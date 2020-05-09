Coronavirus USA | Covid-19 LIVE TODAY May 7, 2020 | News, Cases and Deaths from Pandemic in New York Florida California New Jersey | Donald Trump | WHO | Andrew Cuomo | Minute by minute USA

23:00
United States registered on Thursday 1,254,740 positive cases and 75,543 deaths due to coronavirus, according to the count made by Johns Hopkins University. In the last hours they appeared 27,310 cases and 2,448 new deaths on the Covid-19.
16:12
The professional told CNN that the trial borrows antibodies from patients who are now recovered and are asymptomatic for 28 days.
16:11
The doctor Corita Grudzen, vice president of Research and Emergency Medicine at NYU Langone Health, is conducting a new drug trial exploring the benefits of using blood plasma from patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in new patients experiencing moderate symptoms, CNN reported.
14:56
President Donald trump announced that he will be tested daily for coronavirus after one of his assistants tested positive for Covid-19. The president said that episode underscored the fallibility of using the tests exclusively to determine safety.
13:46
The Governor of Rhode Island, Gina Raimondo, confirmed today that the confinement order in his state will expire this Friday and thus the first phase of business reopening will begin. He mentioned, in that sense, that several industries can reopen on Saturday if they comply with additional rules such as clean frequently, reduce capacity and evaluate employees.
13:01
“In discussing the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral cooperation was given a positive evaluation, both presidents agreed to further increase coordination in this direction,” the Kremlin said. “In particular, the US side offered to send a batch of medical equipment to Russia,” he added.
12:59
The president of United States, Donald trump, offered to send medical aid to Russia, according to a reading of a phone call with the president of that country, Vladimir PutinThe Kremlin and the White House confirmed today.
12:04
The governor said the modifications are retroactive to April 2 and replace local requests. “If applied correctly, the order should release the salon owner,” said Abbott.
12:03
“Sending Texans to jail who have closed their businesses through no fault of their own makes no sense and I will not allow it to happen,” the authority said.
12:02
The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, amended its executive order on Covid-19 “To remove confinement as punishment” for breaking the rule, after the owner of a Dallas salon was jailed for opening his business.
11:52
“This is incredibly good news,” said Cuomo. “We were afraid of what was going to happen, and the health workers are actually roughly equal to or lower than the general population in that area,” he added.
11:51
Likewise, the Governor of NY He assured that the state has been “aggressively” testing front-line workers to detect the coronavirus. Antibody tests have been performed on some 27,000 workers at 25 local health centers.
10:55
The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomotoday announced additional protections for tenants during the coronavirus. Extended the prohibition of evictions for non-payment of rent for commercial and residential tenants through August 20. It previously issued a moratorium on evictions until June.
10:08
According to the information offered by the aforementioned news network, the President Donald Trump was upset when he was informed that one of his assistants had tested positive for Covid-19. A White House doctor also examined the infected.
10:06
A member of the United States Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump’s personal assistants positive for coronavirusCNN reported Thursday.
09:23
According to CNN reports, the company expects the next phase of the study to start shortly. The mRNA-127 vaccine was the first to conduct clinical trials in United States. Moderna said they are finalizing the protocol for a phase 3 study, which is expected to start in early summer.
09:20
VACCINE IN SIGHT? Modern research vaccine for Covid-19 was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to proceed to a second phase of studyThe company said today in a press release.
08:43
Another 3.2 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits for the first time in the past week. In total, more than 33.5 million people have filed claims for the first time since mid-March, due to the pandemic of Covid-19 it forced many companies to close and fire workers.
08:25
United States, the country most affected in the world by the pandemic, also registered 1,227,430 confirmed cases.
08:24
The total number of deaths from the pandemic of Covid-19 in United States rose to 73,095 on Wednesday after registering 2,073 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the report by Johns Hopkins University.
