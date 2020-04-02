Coronavirus USA: Will the New York hotspot be quarantined?

The enemy is everywhere. It is invisible. And he has life and death in new York completely changed within a few days. The metropolis with a population of 8.5 million has become one of the Hotspots of the global corona crisis become. By Saturday evening, New York has more than 52,000 people infected, more than 700 have died.

Across America, over 105,000 people have tested positive. Around 1,600 people have already succumbed to the virus. The worst – all experts agree – is yet to come. Doctors and politicians fear that the situation in the “Big Apple” could escalate, despite massive restrictions and hectic efforts like in northern Italy.

Trump is considering quarantine for New York hotspot

Now consider US President Donald Trump a drastic step: isolating New York and other particularly affected parts of the country. “Some people would like New York under quarantine see because it’s a hotspot, ”Trump told reporters outside the White House on Saturday. He specified that the considerations concerned travel restrictions for residents of regions where a particularly large number of people were infected with the corona virus.

In addition to New York, he said New Jersey and certain Parts of Connecticut thought, Trump said. Many New Yorkers are currently traveling to Florida. “We don’t want that,” Trump said. With a view to possible restrictions on freedom of movement, Trump said: “I would rather not do it, but maybe we need it.” If such measures had to be taken, they would apply for a short time. Trump spoke of two weeks and announced that a decision could be made on Saturday.

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo was reluctant to respond to Trump’s statements. “I haven’t spoken to him about any quarantine,” Cuomo said at his daily press conference. “I don’t even know what that means.” He also doesn’t know how such a regulation should be legally enforced.

New York doctor: “It’s apocalyptic”

What could roll out to all New York hospitals in the next few days is already a reality at Elmhurst Hospital Center in the New York borough of Queens. On Tuesday, Dr. Ashley Bray gave heart pressure massages to a woman over 80 years old, a man in his sixties and a 38-year-old who reminded her of her fiance within a few hours.

All had tested positive for Corona. Everyone had one Cardiac arrest suffered. All died despite Dr. Bray’s desperate struggle for her life. They weren’t the only ones. 13 people died in the Elmhurst hospital within 24 hours. “It’s apocalyptic,” 27-year-old general practitioner Bray told The New York Times.

Corona virus in New York: The morgues are full

Already at 6 a.m. a long line of people with cough, runny nose and fever forms in front of the hospital. They all want to be tested on Corona. Some of them queue until late afternoon and are then sent home without being tested.

Most recently, 5,000 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in New York. According to projections, all 1,800 intensive care beds in the metropolis should be occupied on Friday. Four corona stations with 250 beds each are currently under high pressure in a congress center in Manhattan.



Interactive – the corona virus in Germany and worldwide: Where did the virus break out, how many infected people are there already? Our interactive map shows the Corona location – from China to Lower Saxony.



In addition, it is checked which hotels and assembly centers can be converted into provisional hospitals. More than 12,000 National Guard soldiers are currently assisting local authorities in the fight against the virus. Send the armed forces Hospital ships with 1000 beds eachIn addition, field hospitals with around 250 beds each are being built by the military in several cities.

Already almost everywhere is missing Ventilators and protective equipment for doctors and nurses. Images are circulating on social networks showing nurses in a large Manhattan hospital using garbage bags as protective clothing when they are in need. According to unconfirmed reports, the Mortuaries of New York clinics are already reaching their capacity limits at the end of the week.

The US Navy’s USNS Comfort hospital ship is at Naval Station in Norfolk. The ship is due to depart for New York to relieve hospitals in which Covid 19 patients are treated.

Photo: Patrick Semansky / dpa

State of emergency: New Yorkers are often stuck in tiny apartments

Since Sunday evening, the city and in the state of New York have been tightened state of emergency. Schools and most public institutions have been closed since March 16. The new decree stipulates that all non-vital stores – with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations – must be closed.

Any kind of gathering outside is prohibited. A minimum safety distance of six feet (1.82 meters) is required for contact between people. Police patrol some parts of the city.

Background:

Does Trump risk deaths to save the economy?

The start of the Corona state of emergency coincided in New York with the first fine spring days. Sometimes the temperatures climbed to over 22 degrees in bright sunshine. For New Yorkers, who often live in tiny apartments without balconies and gardens with many family members or flatmates in confined spaces with horrific real estate and rental prices, the city’s many parks and playgrounds are the only way to escape the tightness.

The corona virus currently has a firm grip on the world. These photos show how people around the world are living with the pandemic. The otherwise busy Times Square in New York is now mostly empty. The corona virus has exploded in the United States.

Photo: VANESSA CARVALHO / dpa

“Don’t Panic” is on a banner in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Photo: Oded balilty / dpa

In the UK, public spaces are cleaned and disinfected. Here, too, the corona virus is spreading, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also infected.

Photo: Ben Birchall / dpa

In Düsseldorf, helpers hang bags of food for the needy on a fence. Homeless people in particular suffer from the blockage of contacts to contain the coronavirus.

Photo: Federico Gambarini / dpa

This doctor at Louis Pasteur Hospital in Colmar in eastern France sat on a bed in the hospital aisle to take a short break.

Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP



In Idlib, Syria, children wear face masks while working in a small laboratory where rudimentary protective masks are made.

Photo: Anas Alkharboutli / dpa

A member of the Iranian army is preparing one of the 2000 beds in a provisional hospital in Tehran. The hospital is said to accept new coronavirus patients.

Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi / dpa

Healthcare workers in Barcelona, ​​Spain, stretch their hands up in front of a clinic entrance. Because many people clap from home to thank the medical staff for their fight against the coronavirus.

Photo: Emilio Morenatti / dpa

Digital drink: A woman in Bordeaux, France, drinks a glass of wine while making a video call with friends.

Photo: NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

Hospital workers in Quetta, Pakistan, pray before entering their shift in front of a hospital facility for coronavirus-infected patients.

Photo: Arshad Butt / dpa



Passenger planes are on the closed northwest runway at Frankfurt Airport. Lufthansa parked jets that were not needed in the Corona crisis.

Photo: Uli Deck / dpa

An empty train stops at a subway station in Times Square in New York. The United States has more cases of coronavirus than China, making it the country with the highest number of registered Covid 19 patients worldwide.

Photo: Michael Nagle / dpa

Graffiti artist Bram De Ceurt looks at his street graffiti of a nurse with a mouth mask in Antwerp, Belgium.

Photo: Virginia Mayo / dpa

This passer-by deals creatively with the corona crisis in Times Square in New York City.

Photo: Kena Betancur / AFP

Unusual picture in Times Square in New York City: almost empty streets.

Photo: Kena Betancur / AFP



Berlin’s Alexanderplatz is also deserted. Freedom of movement is extremely restricted on the whole of Germany.

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

In Marseille, the French police use drones to check whether people adhere to exit restrictions.

Photo: GERARD JULIEN / AFP

The authorities have set up sleeping places for homeless people in exhibition halls in Barcelona.

Photo: David Zorrakino / dpa

Naked mannequins with respirators in a shop window in Vienna. Throughout Austria, far-reaching exit restrictions apply until April 13 due to the corona pandemic.

Photo: Private / dpa

Orphaned streets in New Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities in India. A complete curfew has been in effect in the South Asian state for three weeks since March 25. 1.3 billion people are affected.

Photo: STAFF / AFP



Iraqi forces use a police water cannon in Basra to spray disinfectants against the corona virus.

Photo: Hussein Faleh / AFP

Female pedestrians wearing respiratory masks at a bus station in Prague.

Photo: MICHAL CIZEK / AFP

Social distancing in Daegu, South Korea. The city is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.

Photo: — / dpa

A member of the health care worker looks out the window of a nursing home in Madrid that is to be disinfected. After Italy, Spain has also reported more coronavirus pandemic deaths than China.

Photo: Eduardo Parra / dpa

Italy is the worst affected country by the spread of the coronavirus in Europe. In a hospital near Rome, an employee in protective clothing treats a Covid-19 patient.

Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP



The corona virus is also spreading in Germany. That is why there are contact bans or exit restrictions in all federal states. Pariser Platz with the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is therefore almost deserted.

Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

In order to be able to test as many people as possible for the corona virus and to keep contact low, drive-in stations have been set up for corona tests. As here in Düsseldorf, compromises are made directly on the car.

Photo: Ingo Lammer / dpa

Respirators are currently in great demand. Berlin fashion designer Pia Fischer therefore sews mouthguards and sells them in her shop in Schöneberg.

Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images

A priest and coffin wear respirators during a funeral in Bolgare, Lombardy, Italy. In Italy, thousands died after being infected with the coronavirus.

Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFP

This Palestinian couple does not take off their face mask during a photo shoot right before their wedding in Khan Yunis.

Photo: SAID KHATIB / AFP



Illuminated signs on a motorway near Glasgow call on drivers to avoid travel if possible.

Photo: Andy Buchanan / AFP

These cleaners have lined up for instructions before disinfecting a train station in Wuhan, China. Wuhan was the starting point of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Str / AFP

A man with a face mask and a dog in a shoulder bag waits in line with other people in Fukushima to see the Olympic flame during a ceremony. The Tokyo Olympics have now been postponed to summer 2021.

Photo: – / dpa

Indonesian fire services spray disinfectants on streets and cars in Bandar Lampung to curb the spread of the corona virus.

Photo: PERDIANSYAH / AFP

Venice Beach in California: only one man does exercise. Otherwise, the 4.5 km long beach seems almost deserted. There is a curfew in California.

Photo: Mario Tama / AFP



In Italy, curfews have been in effect since March 9th. Many neighbors are now talking across balconies. This woman in Rome has hung a poster with the inscription “Andrà tutto bene” (German: Everything will be fine) on her window.

Photo: Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images



Corona virus in the USA: The Americans hamster weapons

Up until a few days ago, there were even larger groups. In the meantime, more and more parks have been abandoned. Joggers who make their rounds lonely make sure not to get too close to anyone. If people with blue disposable gloves and face masks were still smiled at a few days ago, they are now attracting envious looks. In most stores, these things are long out of print.

Background:

How Germany and the USA are fighting for a vaccine

The delivery times at Internet mail order companies are several weeks, the prices have exploded in some cases. Poor New Yorkers simply cannot afford the simple masks anymore.

In gun-crazy America, hamster purchases have also increased for rifles and pistols. Quite a few Americans apparently fear that public order could collapse in the Corona crisis. The ferries on the East River are still going according to plan, but they look like ghost ships.

U.S. Reservists Air Force erect tents in front of Bellevue Hospital in New York as temporary morgues.

Photo: ANTHONY BEHAR / SIPA USA / ddp images

Until recently commuters and tourists crowded on boats, now rarely does anyone board. The few passengers usually sit on the open deck at maximum distance. In some subways, the number of passengers has dropped by up to 90 percent. Those who still ride the subway cannot afford an Uber or a taxi.

It is arguably the biggest crisis New York has experienced

They have to get to work to get themselves and their families through what is arguably the biggest crisis New York has ever experienced. Under the onslaught of many who have lost their jobs from one day to the other in the past few weeks, the websites of the employment offices have recently collapsed several times.

Jeffrey Allen also took Sars-CoV-2’s livelihood. Until the virus hit the city with full force, the 52-year-old played as bassist for “Moulin Rouge” and six other Broadway shows. Everyone is exposed for an indefinite period. “I had two to eight performances every week. I don’t play – I don’t get anything! ”The musician experienced the terrorist attacks of September 11 in New York. “Immediately afterwards, a few appearances were canceled. Corona is much worse for me. Because I don’t know when I’ll be able to perform again and make money, ”says Jeffrey Allen.

Although the number of the latest corona cases and deaths has become compulsory reading for many in the morning, the notoriously optimistic New Yorkers also take note of small bright spots. Even though many ultra-rich have retired to their luxurious second homes on Long Island with private planes, many New Yorkers are sticking together right now. On handwritten notes on traffic lights and in social networks, they offer old and other particularly vulnerable neighbors to provide them with food and spread perseverance slogans. The city cannot be got down.

Until a few weeks ago, US President Trump dismissed the virus as a joke that could not harm the Americans. Since then, he has had to put up with the allegation that he took the necessary precautionary measures to protect the population too late.