Coronavirus vaccine doctor says it’s most lethal virus he’s seen

A doctor spearheading the search for a coronavirus vaccine today said it is the most frightening thing he has ever encountered and far more deadly than flu – as he revealed fighting it will be like a war.

Dr Richard Hatchett, who heads up the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said governments need to adopt an ‘aggressive’ response to tackle the virus as he revealed it could take between 12-18 months to develop a vaccine and cost £1.5bn ($2bn).

It comes as Boris Johnson urged Britons to brace for ‘substantial disruption’ that could last months as he pumped £46million into a coronavirus vaccine and testing kits as a second Briton is confirmed dead.

In total, 164 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 115 cases reported at the same time on Thursday as Norther Ireland confirmed its fourth case this evening.

Two people have died from the virus on British soil so far with the most recent, a grandfather in his early 80s, revealed to have died at Milton Keynes Hospital after he was admitted on March 3 with suspected pneumonia. He had recently returned from a cruise where he had visited several countries.

On Thursday evening another patient, reported to be a woman in her 70s, became the first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19 while at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Dr Hatchett said that what we are seeing is a virus that is ‘many many times more lethal than flu’ and a population that is ‘completely vulnerable to it’ as he fears it might explode further across the globe and the UK.

He cited a quote from a World Health Organisation official who returned from China and described the situation as ‘like a war’.

Dr Hatchett said: ‘I don’t think it is a crazy analogy to compare this to World War II. The World Health Organisation is using those kinds of terms. They have seen what this virus is capable of doing.’

Speaking to Channel 4 News, he said: ‘I’ve been working on epidemic preparedness for about 20 years and completely dispassionately without elevating the temperature or speaking hyperbolically.

‘This is the most frightening disease I’ve ever encountered in my career, and that includes Ebola, it includes MERS and it includes SARS.

‘I think the most concerning thing about this virus is the combination of infectiousness and the ability to cause severe disease or death.’

Dr Hatchett leads the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations — a partnership of governments, industry and charities, created three years ago to fight emerging diseases that threaten global health — is already sponsoring four Covid-19 vaccine projects .

He praised the Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and says he and his colleagues are doing a good job in the circumstances. But what concerns him the most is the infectiousness of COVID 19 combined with its mortality rate.

He added: ‘We have seen very lethal viruses, we have seen certainly Ebola or Nipah or any of the other diseases that CEPI, the organisation that I run, works on.

‘These viruses have high mortality rates, I mean, Ebola’s mortality rate in some places is greater than 80%. But they don’t have the infectiousness that this virus has. They don’t have the potential to explode and spread globally.’

He said we had not seen a virus like it since the 1918 Spanish flu which is estimated to have killed between 50 million and 100 million people.

Dr Hatchett said coronavirus has the ‘potential to cause a global pandemic if we’re not already there’.

He added: I do think the virus has demonstrated that it has a lethality that is likely many fold higher than normal flu.’

Looking at how it has spread across the world, he said: ‘Singapore and Hong Kong did not shut themselves down but they have mounted very aggressive responses. Contact tracing is very important. The voluntary quarantine of contacts is very important. The isolation of cases is important. I think there may be a time to close schools.’

His comments come as a funding boost – which is coming from the UK’s international development aid budget – brings the British Government’s commitment up to a total of £91million.

However, Mr Johnson warned that even with the extra resources a vaccine will not be ready for another year.

Number 10’s top scientist today admitted the killer virus is spreading in the UK – the World Health Organization says it has been for several days.

As coronavirus fears grip Briton, the latest developments include:

Meanwhile, the government has been stepping up its response amid fears it is now only a matter of how long before a mass outbreak in this country.

Families are being urged to consider how they will cope if they need to go into quarantine at home, or keep vulnerable friends and relatives away from the danger of infection.

Speaking on a visit to a research lab in Bedfordshire, Mr Johnson said: ‘It looks to me as though there will be a substantial period of disruption when we have to deal with this outbreak.

‘How big that will be, how long that will be, I think, is still an open question.

‘But, clearly, it is something we are going to have to deal with for quite a while in the UK.’

Scientists at Imperial College London, and at pharmaceutical companies in the US, have revealed they’re planning to start human trials as early as next month.

But the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said one won’t be ready before the current global outbreak is over.

The money will also go towards developing on-the-spot tests for the coronavirus, which will allow people to be tested at home, saving time and NHS resources.

Global human trials of eight possible vaccines could start later this year, but firms would then face the task of mass-producing and distributing them.

Public Health England has developed methods of testing for coronavirus, but more rapid tests are needed as these currently rely on samples being sent to a lab.

At present it takes more than a day for someone’s test result to be confirmed and they have to be analysed in high-profile laboratories. Tests have to be done multiple times to avoid false positives.

The package announced by the PM comes under the ‘research’ phase of the Government’s four-stage ‘battle plan’ to contain, delay, mitigate and research coronavirus.

Downing Street said the UK’s investment into COVID-19 vaccine research is now worth £65 million, with £91 million in total for international work to stop the spread of the virus.

Chief scientific adviser to the Government, Sir Patrick Vallance, admitted there isn’t time to make and distribute a vaccine during this outbreak, but that developing one would be useful for the future.

Some scientists expect the virus to become a regular fixture in human health – potentially a seasonal illness like flu – now that it has spread so widely.

Sir Patrick said: ‘Rapid testing is going to be key to managing this outbreak, but ultimately vaccines are going to provide the long-term protection we need.

‘The UK has some of the world’s leading scientists and this money will help in our fight to tackle this new disease.’

But, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he added: ‘I don’t think we will get the vaccine for this outbreak.

‘I don’t think we’ll get something in time or at scale for this outbreak.’

Discussing the new cases in an interview with Sky News he added: ‘This is a global epidemic and we would expect to see more cases in the UK. This is the start of an outbreak clearly.

‘We are in the position now where we have got person-to-person transmission of this in the UK and therefore we can expect more cases.

‘This is now outbreaks in the community where we have got some individuals that we don’t know where it has come from.

‘That tells you that something is circulating, we are definitely in that phase.’

Mr Johnson spoke to scientists at the Mologic lab, which is ramping up efforts to provide more testing in people’s homes.

This will mean patients can receive treatment more quickly at home, reducing the risk of them passing the virus to others by going outdoors.

Any rapid diagnostic test could also be sent to other countries with no lab capability or whose medical facilities are not as advanced.

A new test will therefore be jointly manufactured in the UK and Senegal.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: ‘Keeping the British people safe is my number one priority, and that’s why I’ve set out our four-part plan to contain, delay, mitigate and research coronavirus.

‘We are ensuring the country is prepared for the current outbreak, guided by the science at every stage. But we also need to invest now in researching the vaccines that could help prevent future outbreaks.

‘I’m very proud that UK experts – backed by government funding – are on the front line of global efforts to do just that.’

Speaking to reporters, Mr Johnson added: ‘What we are announcing today is a £46 million package of investment in UK science which will in time deliver a vaccine – some say in about a year – but also help us to have rapid test kits that anyone can use quickly and effectively to tell whether they have coronavirus.’

The UK has committed to spending 0.7 per cent of national income – around £14billion a year – on foreign aid.

But many Tory MPs believe the funding should be targeted at home, and complain that fixing the level of spending encourages waste.

There are international rules that dictate what can be classed as aid spending, but the government believes developing a vaccine falls within them.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock last night faced demands to say how the government plans to stop coronavirus panic buying – as members of the public told him it is a real problem.

The Health Secretary tried to reassure the public on BBC Question Time after an audience member complained that supplied of toilet roll, pasta and paracetamol were running short in supermarkets.

But Mr Hancock appealed for people not to engage in ‘herd behaviour’ and insisted the government is ‘absolutely confident’ there will be no shortages of food or essential items.

There are mounting fears of a major outbreak in the UK as the number of cases continues to grow.

Experts have warned the virus is now being transmitted between Britons, with the government’s focus shifting to delaying the spread rather than preventing it altogether.

On the flagship programme last night, a woman voiced her concerns about the situation in the shops, asking ‘how do we stop shortages?’

Mr Hancock said: ‘There is absolutely no need for individuals to go around buying more than they need.

‘And in fact, part of the response of this has to be about us coming together.We are, after all, a herd. It’s the biology that is causing the problem.

‘Obviously, the very, very strong advice from the scientists, the medics, is that people should not go about buying more than they need.’

However, the woman interrupted to say that panic buying was really happening, saying she had been to the supermarket and found no dry pasta or toilet rolls.

‘People are panic buying,’ she said. ‘There is no paracetamol that you can get in the supermarkets.’

However, Mr Hancock replied: ‘I understand that but what I will say is the Government has supplies of the key things that are needed and within the food supply we are absolutely confident that there won’t be a problem there.

‘And crucially we are working with the supermarkets to make sure that if people are self-isolating then they will be able to get the food and supplies that the people need.’

Travellers have today been left fearing they may have unknowingly caught the coronavirus after two baggage handlers at London Heathrow tested positive for the killer infection.

After health officials confirmed two British Airways baggage handlers were infected, one anxious traveller asked: ‘How many passengers have been infected?’

Fears have been raised the virus could have passed onto passengers’ luggage, where it could survive for up to three days. Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world and tens of thousands of travellers pass through the airport every day.

Public Health England said neither patient worked while showing any symptoms but it is not clear if they had handled luggage before becoming ill. Scientists fear patients who don’t have a cough or fever – tell-tale signs of the infection – can still be contagious but it has not yet been definitively proven.

Anxious Britons have resorted to wearing gas masks and blankets on public transport in desperate attempts to protect themselves as the coronavirus continues its rampant spread across the UK, while supermarkets up and down the country have again been left bare amid rushes to stockpile household goods such as hand soap, nappies and dried foods like pasta and rice.

Facebook has closed its London offices for the weekend because an employee from Singapore was diagnosed with the coronavirus after visiting the English headquarters between February 24 and 26.

Furious doctors have warned the lack of spare beds in the NHS ‘will end in death’ and an ex-government worker claimed a coronavirus crisis in the UK ‘would be quite useful’ in killing off NHS bed blockers.

In an interview with ITV news, Mr Hancock said: ‘I’m very sorry to hear the news of a second death here in the UK of somebody with coronavirus. Again, it was was somebody who was older and had underlying health conditions.

‘My condolences go out to the family and to his loved ones. We are working round the clock to keep people safe and to make sure we get the best possible response in this country.’

The unidentified man, a grandfather in his 80s, who had underlying health conditions passed away at Milton Keynes University Hospital after testing positive for the killer coronavirus.

He tested positive for the virus this morning. Further tests confirmed he had the infection.

Fellow patients and hospital staff on his ward were isolated and a deep clean has been carried out. Health officials are now tracking down anyone who had been in contact with the patient.

The first death on British soil, a woman in her 70s who also had long-term health troubles, was recorded last night at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The first Briton to die was an elderly patient who caught the virus on the doomed Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan after hundreds of holidaymakers tested positive.

The elderly and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are believed to be the most vulnerable from the virus because they have weakened immune systems, meaning the virus is more likely to cause complications and attack their organs.

It comes after British Airways confirmed two baggage handlers tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the deadly infection. Both are in isolation at home.

Both men worked at London Heathrow airport, which said ‘the welfare of our passengers and colleagues is our top priority’. Bloomberg reports some of the handlers’ colleagues are also being tested.

Coronavirus fears have already prompted BA to cancel all of its flights to China until April, slashed the number of its services to Europe and New York, and scrapped fees for customers to change bookings at the start of March.

After BA confirmed two cases in baggage handlers – who it is feared could have unwittingly spread the virus onto luggage – the Department of Health in England announced 47 more patients had been struck down, including five in Scotland.

No further details about where they caught the virus were given. However, England’s chief medical officer yesterday admitted the infection was definitely spreading on British soil.

Of the 164 cases already confirmed in the UK, 147 are in England, 11 in Scotland, four in Northern Ireland and two in Wales. Leading scientists have repeatedly warned there are likely to be more cases.

It comes after Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England and Wales, said people can catch the illness by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching their face.

And the coronavirus may stay contagious on hard metal or plastic surfaces like door handles or rails on buses or trains for as long as three days, he added. Some scientists have even suggested the virus may be more likely to spread on the hands than it is through the air.

Speaking at a meeting with ministers in Parliament yesterday, Professor Whitty said the virus would ‘largely gone by 48 hours and almost completely gone by 72 hours on a hard surface’.

It comes just days after the NHS started testing thousands of intensive care patients for COVID-19 amid fears it is already spreading through NHS wards.

In a dramatic ramping up of efforts to detect the virus, hospitals were ordered to test any seriously ill patient with a cough or breathing difficulties. Medics were told to screen patients even if they had not been abroad or had any contact with anyone from high-risk countries.

In a New York Times article that was scathing of the NHS, British clinicians sounded the alarm about there not being enough ventilators or intensive care beds to cope with the crisis.

Dr George Priestley, an intensive care doctor in Yorkshire, said: ‘If we haven’t got ventilatory support to offer them, it’s going to end in death. I don’t want to be alarmist. I just want someone to pay attention.’

Experts have said that up to 80 per cent of the entire British population could fall ill with coronavirus in a worst-case scenario. Dr Priestley added: ‘If we get those kinds of numbers, nobody knows how we’d possibly cope.’

Professor Whitty clarified that the virus spreads when somebody who already has it coughs or sneezes onto their hand, then touches something or someone.

Anyone who touches something the patient has contaminated is at risk of catching the virus if they then touch their face, he said.

The virus can enter the body through the eyes, nose and mouth, but not through the skin, Professor Whitty explained.

His counterpart, scientific adviser Sir Patrick, said an outbreak has now begun in the UK.

He told Sky News: ‘This is the start of an outbreak clearly. We are in the position now where we have got person-to-person transmission of this in the UK and therefore we can expect more cases.’

It came as an unnamed man is thought to have succumbed to coronavirus at Milton Keynes University Hospital last night.

Fellow patients and hospital staff on his ward have been isolated this morning and a deep clean has been carried out.

It comes after a child at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital tested positive for the virus yesterday.

The first death, a woman in her 70s who also had long-term health troubles, was recorded on Thursday at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Latest figures show there have been 163 cases in the UK out of nearly 21,000 people tested.

The elderly and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are believed to be the most vulnerable from the virus.

The latest death comes just days after the NHS started testing thousands of intensive care patients for COVID-19 amid fears it is already spreading through NHS wards.

In a dramatic ramping up of efforts to detect the virus, hospitals were ordered to test any seriously ill patient with a cough or breathing difficulties.

Medics were told to screen patients even if they had not been abroad or had any contact with anyone from high-risk countries.

It comes after it was revealed half of Britain’s coronavirus patients are being treated at home amid mounting fears the NHS does not have enough beds to cope with the outbreak.

The government – whose chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance today admitted the world is unlikely to get a vaccine in time for the outbreak – is also ‘looking at’ possibly isolating entire households as part of its four-stage ‘battle plan’ if the crisis continues to escalate and cases become more widespread.

Speaking on BBC Question Time last night, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told coronavirus patients caring for themselves at home to shut themselves away in their room and avoid their loved ones.

He said: ‘People should try to self-isolate from their families, not only go home, try not to go out shopping, definitely don’t use public transport, but within your own home you should also try to self-isolate.’

Mr Hancock added that, as the father of three children, he understood that ‘can be difficult and some people have caring responsibilities’, but people should try to keep to themselves as much as possible.

Meanwhile, supermarkets up and down the country have again been left bare amid rushes to stockpile household goods such as hand soap, nappies and dried foods like pasta and rice.

Despite the panic surrounding the virus the Government has urged people not to bulk buy products, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock vowing that supermarkets would not run out of food and Prime Minister Boris Johnson claiming that it was ‘business as usual’ after the first confirmed death of a UK patient with the virus.

But customers don’t seem to be taking much notice of the reassurances and bosses at online supermarket Ocado told customers they would have to place orders early due to a ‘higher than usual demand’.

Mr Hancock claimed the Government was ‘working with the supermarkets’ to make sure that people who are told to self-isolate – who must stay at home for at least two weeks – will be able to get regular food deliveries.

The Competition & Markets Authority yesterday warned that firms taking advantage of the panic by hiking prices of products could be prosecuted or fined.

It has emerged that fraudsters are cashing in on the coronavirus crisis and have fleeced panicked people in the UK out of £800,000 already.

One person has reportedly lost £15,000 buying face masks over the internet after the products never arrived.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has already identified 21 reports of fraud where coronavirus was mentioned since February.

Police warn the number of scams is expected to rise as the deadly virus continues to spread and people look to make a quick buck.

People have been caught charging for hygiene products they never deliver, price-gouging the products, setting up websites with fake information to try and get people’s personal details, or sending phishing emails about coronavirus which are designed to trick people into opening malicious attachments.

A common tactic used by scammers is to send messages purporting to be from research groups linked with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), officials said.

They claim to be able to provide a list of people infected with COVID-19, which links to a malicious website or ask the victim to make a payment in Bitcoin.

The City of London Police advised: ‘Don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails and never respond to unsolicited messages and calls that ask for your personal or financial details.’

Customers at a Costco in south London are now being ‘disinfected’ at the front door as coronavirus fears continue to grip Britain.

Shoppers ‘lined up obediently’ at the Croydon store’s entrance yesterday before being stopped by a staff member to be sprayed with a ‘disinfectant-like liquid’, the person who filmed the incident told MailOnline.

Costco today denied the claims, saying only trolley handles were sprayed – not customers.

As coronavirus fears take hold in the UK now that 163 people her have been diagnosed and the virus is known to be spreading inside the UK, anxious Britons have resorted to wearing gas masks and blankets on public transport in desperate attempts to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, supermarkets up and down the country have again been left bare amid rushes to stockpile household goods such as hand soap, nappies and dried foods like pasta and rice.

Despite the panic surrounding the virus the government has urged people not to bulk buy products, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock vowing that supermarkets would not run out of food and Prime Minister Boris Johnson claiming that it was ‘business as usual’ after the first confirmed death of a UK patient with the virus.

But customers don’t seem to be taking much notice of the reassurances and bosses at online supermarket Ocado told customers they would have to place orders early due to a ‘higher than usual demand’.

Mr Hancock claimed the Government was ‘working with the supermarkets’ to make sure that people who are told to self-isolate – who must stay at home for at least two weeks – will be able to get regular food deliveries. The Competition & Markets Authority yesterday warned that firms taking advantage of the panic by hiking prices of could be prosecuted or fined.

The incident at Costco in Croydon comes amid rising reports of bizarre events around the country as concerns about the coronavirus hit fever pitch now officials admit people are catching the virus within the UK.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the person who filmed the incident at Costco said it was a ‘peculiar situation’ and that there had been no clear signs explaining what was happening or why the queue were longer than usual.

‘There were no available trolleys and by time I reached the top of the line I noticed the security guard/sales assistant had a translucent canister and he was spraying everyone as they walked in,’ he said.

‘You would show your card and then receive a squirt of whatever was in there and then you would get a tissue’.

He added that there had been a waste paper bin to drop the tissues into and claimed he questioned Costco staff on if these measures had been put in place because of the coronavirus to which they said ‘yes’.

The company said it was ‘simply sanitising trolley handles as a precautionary measure’.

But the witness said it was definitely sprayed onto his hands, adding: ‘Nobody seemed to question what was happening and everyone was just lining up obediently.

‘The liquid was more fluid than hand sanitiser and it felt more water-based, it had a smell of disinfectant.’

He also claimed that customers were rationed to two tissue-based products each and that hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial products were also being rationed.

Britons are being told to ‘plan ahead’ in case they are told to self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Public Health England (PHE) is urging members of the public to stock up on enough supplies and food to last them during a potential two-week quarantine.

Health bosses say people should be prepared to be asked to self-isolate as the Government moves into the ‘delay’ phase of its four-stage battle plan.

But critics say the advice sends ‘mixed messages’ and risks fuelling more panic-buying – which the Government has been discouraging all week.

There are mounting fears of a major outbreak in the UK as the number of cases soared past triple digits to 163. At least one person has died from the virus on British soil.

On its website, PHE said people should ‘consider how you or your family would manage if you had to self-isolate for a couple of weeks’.

It set out a series of questions people should ask themselves, including: ‘Do you have friends or neighbours who could bring food to your house or run errands, or could you do online shopping?

‘Could you talk to your employer about opportunities to work from home if this became necessary?’

People who are elderly or ‘vulnerable to severe symptoms’, were also told to think how they would manage and whether they could work from home.

The website asks people to think about friends, family or neighbours who might need extra help.

It said: ‘Everyone has a part to play, and we’re asking people to think about what they do in a typical week, how they could limit contact with others if asked to, and how they could help people in their community, who might need support if certain social-distancing measures were put in place.

‘This might include helping older relatives and neighbours to get some food in, so that they would have supplies for a week or so if required, ensuring someone would be available to go shopping for them, or arranging for online delivery if they needed it.’

Leading infectious diseases expert Paul Hunter, a professor at the University of East Anglia, said on the face of it the advice seemed to ‘send mixed messages’.

But he said that it may well be a ‘sensible precaution’ particularly for vulnerable and elderly people who have not been given strong guidance about what to do in the event of an outbreak.

He told MailOnline: ‘If this is a real change in policy it follows on from quite a few statements from governments and others (probably including myself) about the importance of not panic buying.

‘However, the phrasing used in the document is, “This might include helping older relatives and neighbours to get some food in, so that they would have supplies for a week or so if required, ensuring someone would be available to go shopping for them or arranging for online delivery if they needed it”.

‘So this does not seem to be a real change in advice to the general public but a sensible precaution for particularly vulnerable elderly people who would certainly struggle to cope in a tight self-isolation situation.

‘One of the important things about the epidemic that is, in my view, not being adequately addressed or at least communication is what do we do about the most vulnerable people in society?

‘How are we going to adequately care for elderly neighbours and relatives, what should these people do during the peak of the epidemic?’

The updated advice came just hours after Health Secretary Matt Hancock appealed for people not to engage in ‘herd behaviour’.

Speaking on Question Time on Thursday night, Mr Hancock insisted the Government is ‘absolutely confident’ there will be no shortages of food or essential items.

There are mounting fears of a major outbreak in the UK as the number of cases continues to grow.

On the flagship programme last night, a woman voiced her concerns about the situation in the shops, asking ‘how do we stop shortages?’

Mr Hancock said: ‘There is absolutely no need for individuals to go around buying more than they need.

‘And in fact, part of the response of this has to be about us coming together. We are, after all, a herd. It’s the biology that is causing the problem.

‘Obviously, the very, very strong advice from the scientists, the medics, is that people should not go about buying more than they need.’

However, the woman interrupted to say that panic buying was really happening, saying she had been to the supermarket and found no dry pasta or toilet rolls.

‘People are panic buying,’ she said. ‘There is no paracetamol that you can get in the supermarkets.’

However, Mr Hancock replied: ‘I understand that but what I will say is the Government has supplies of the key things that are needed and within the food supply we are absolutely confident that there won’t be a problem there.

‘And crucially we are working with the supermarkets to make sure that if people are self-isolating then they will be able to get the food and supplies that the people need.’

But supermarkets today casted doubts on Mr Hancock’s assurances and said they had not discussed getting food to homes.

An executive told the BBC: ‘Matt Hancock has totally made up what he said about working with supermarkets. We haven’t heard anything from government directly.’

He added that sales of cupboard basics such as pasta and tinned goods have ‘gone through the roof’.

PHE also warned today that even those who are not asked to quarantine may in future need to use ‘social distancing’ measures such as not going to cinemas, pubs or sporting events.

PHE said social distancing and more self-isolation will only be implemented ‘if scientists and experts, including the UK’s chief medical officers, decide they are necessary and proportionate’.

But it said people could be asked to stay home for up to 14 days. ‘If the virus is spreading quickly, we may ask whole households to self-quarantine, if anyone in the home has symptoms,’ it added.

PHE said most cases of Covid-19 will be treatable at home, adding that ‘being asked to self-isolate could be inconvenient, frustrating or boring, particularly if you have mild symptoms’.

However, it may be necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus, ‘protect people who are vulnerable and help the NHS manage capacity’.

The public is also urged to think about how it uses NHS services, and to only call 999 in a genuine emergency.