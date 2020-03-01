Coronavirus: Virus or not, Payerne (a little) celebrated its Brandons – Vaud Regions News: Nord vaudois-Broye

“The Brandons must be canceled so that we can see” VinVin “once in the hamlets.” This Saturday, February 29, the Guggenmusik Payernoise Les Rebbibœl’s has just arrived in Corges, as part of its traditional morning tour of the hamlets of Payerne during the Brandons. And direct, the carnivalesque and teasing spirit of the musicians takes over the arrival of Sylvain Hostettler, president of organization of the demonstration.

If all the meetings of more than 1000 people were prohibited, resulting in de facto the complete cancellation of the program of the biggest carnival in French-speaking Switzerland, which was to celebrate its 125th edition, the musicians are costumed, but without instruments. In front of the inhabitants of the “colonies”, they sing “cry Brandons, poets and black cats, the party is dead tonight”.

Processions and concerts did not take place, the Village de Fête was dismantled before it had even served, while the radio stopped its programs and the daubers did not decorate the shop windows. Never mind, the Payernois decided to hunt winter anyway. And to see the small mines of some musicians, the atmosphere was also in place the day before, even if the costume opening night did not take place at the Festival Hall.

Despite the cancellation of the carnival, the atmosphere was festive. Photo: Odile Meylan

“We wanted to show that the Brandons are stronger than the coronavirus, while remaining within the framework of the conditions issued by the Mask Committee. So we kept this tour in costume, but without instruments and I feel like my team is more motivated than ever, “says Anthony Rotzetter, president of the Rebbibœl’s. Before joining Corges by train, they had already stopped at Etrabloz at Sébastien Tappy’s for lunch. “In Payerne, people don’t want to stay at home on the Brandons weekend. As the world does not stop with this disease, I offered to keep this lunch, “he slips.

While all the official festivities had been canceled in the morning, in the evening, the bistros, which could open their doors according to normal hours, had already filled up on costumes. Like the Municipality in corpore. “We decided to dress up as usual, do our hair and make-up, then go to town rather than the Festival Hall where the orchestra has already stored its things. The idea is to show that we are in solidarity with this distress “, presents the union and future Councilor of State Christelle Luisier-Brodard, in her black and gold costume, the colors of this anniversary edition.

Call for donations

On Saturday, the organizers arranged tables and bars in the Festival hall, then the Masked Committee also went to take advantage of the reduced festivities in town. Soon, it will be time to do the accounting and quantify the cost of this last-minute cancellation, which could jeopardize the survival of a centenary demonstration. At the end of the day on Saturday, the Mask Committee launched a call for support donations on its online platforms to cover the costs already incurred. Many questions also remain unanswered, such as the timing of the federal government’s announcement of cancellation.

Theoretically, the party ends on Monday with the procession of Tumulus and the night of Chineuses in bars. The men in hoods and dressed in bure will not distribute their peanuts to the children of the schools, closed for the occasion. “The ban covers the whole program, you couldn’t make an exception, even for kids. On the other hand, as the night of Chineuses takes place in bistros, it would be fantastic if this catastrophe could revive this losing tradition, “commented” Vinvin “.

It remains to be seen when the Brandons will blow out their 125 candles. “The year 2020 does not end on February 29, but on December 31,” concluded the president, suggesting that everything will be done to organize the processions.