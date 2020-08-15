Coronavirus: Wales poised to ease rules on household bubbles

Up to four households will be able to gather from 22 August if conditions remain stable

People in Wales will be able to see more of their families and friends under plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions.

Mark Drakeford, the first minister, said that should conditions remain stable over the next week then from 22 August, up to four households will be able to join together to form a single extended household.

Up to 30 people will be able to attend a meal indoors after a wedding, civil partnership or funeral if social distancing can be maintained.

The Welsh government will not be making any changes to the rules on people meeting indoors with people who are not part of their household or extended household.

This means people should visit pubs, restaurants or other places indoors only with people from their household or extended household.

Amendments to the regulations will come into force next week to make it obligatory for hospitality businesses and other high-risk settings to collect contact details of customers.

Drakeford said: “Wales has come together to tackle the spread of this virus and the action we have taken together has made a real difference. The number of cases continue to fall and this means we will be able introduce new changes to allow up to four households to come together and form an extended household.

“These are cautious, step-by-step changes. We are learning from what is happening across the UK and outbreaks are mainly linked to people meeting others inside the home. That is why it is so important we don’t invite people outside our extended households into our homes.”

He added: “We have made so much progress and we mustn’t jeopardise this. That means we are not at a point where we should be visiting anyone’s home at any time.”

He said it was vital to be able to respond quickly to any outbreaks. “Providing our contact details when attending these premises will mean people can be contacted quickly by our Test, Trace, Protect teams if they may have been exposed to coronavirus. Only by us all doing our part and taking personal responsibility for our actions can we continue to tackle the scourge of coronavirus.”

The Welsh government recently strengthened local authorities’ powers to enforce the regulations. Enforcement officers can issue a premises improvement notice to highlight breaches and specify measures that need to be taken.