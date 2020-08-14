Coronavirus wedding restrictions: Latest rules on guest capacity and receptions

WEDDINGS across the UK have been postponed and cancelled since coronavirus hit the country back in March.

But your special day can go ahead, only you’ll have to keep it smaller than you might have originally planned.

Weddings have been given a big shake up since coronavirus shut down the idea of a traditional ceremony and party back in March.

However the rules are easing and ceremonies are starting to become more sociable.

Small weddings are finally allowed back, with up to 30 attendees including officials and staff.

From August 15, wedding receptions in the form of a sit-down meal for up to 30 guests will be permitted as part of the latest series of lockdown lifts.

The couple can also have a traditional first kiss at the altar as they will not be made to wear masks on their special day.

The guidelines also say that if you are planning on exchanging rings, then you’ll need to wash your hands first.

Wedding ceremonies in England should be kept “as short as reasonably possible” and limited to just what is legally binding, according to the new guidelines

Guests must keep socially distant where possible during the ceremony and after-party in a Covid-secure venue.

Seating will be placed so that guests may be able to keep socially distant with one another and in familial pods.

They may also be asked to arrive in shifts so they can keep at a safe distance.

No more than thirty people can attend a ceremony or the reception and must be socially distanced.

Newlyweds who are able to go ahead with their reception may only be able to host family and friends in a location that follows Covid-19 guidelines – meaning it cannot be hosted in a home or garden.

Fathers who do not share a bubble with the bride may not be able to walk them down the aisle for now.

Wedding buffets are out as formal, plated meals will be the norm going forward in a bid to reduce the risk of contamination and infection.

A maximum of two households per table should be observed during the meal.

Religious communities are being asked to adapt traditional religious aspects, especially where celebrations would otherwise have taken place over a number of hours, or even days, to ensure the safety of those present and minimal spread of infection.

Singing, such as hymns, and loud music is not allowed, especially if the musician is using a wind instrument. Organs are allowed though.

Dancing is also frowned upon due to social distancing.

Cake cutting should limit the number of guests involved and the throwing of the bouquet or confetti should be avoided.

Venues should not permit indoor performances, including drama, comedy and music, to take place in front of a live audience.

The government is also asking that children and infants be prevented from running around.

East Lancashire, parts of West Yorkshire. and Greater Manchester are under local lockdown after a spike in cases.

Weddings, civil partnerships and funerals can still go ahead in these areas, but they must have no more than 30 people.

However wedding receptions or parties are still not allowed as of August 15.

People living outside of these areas can travel in to attend a wedding, civil partnership or funeral, but they should not meet with another household in a private home or garden.

The Government has said that no celebrations involving more than one household or support bubble should take place in a house, garden or indoor public places like hotels, pubs and restaurants.

Celebrations outdoors can include up to 6 people from different households.

Currently, people living in those areas are only allowed up to six people from different households in an outdoor public place.

There are serious concerns around a second wave of coronavirus for the UK after Matt Hancock revealed new lockdown restrictions in the North West on July 30.

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies in these areas can still go ahead however and you are allowed to go in and out of lockdown areas to attend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned marriage ceremonies on March 23 in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, along with christenings.

Couples were forced to cancel on suppliers and venues, with Hitched estimating a whopping 87 per cent of couples who were planning to tie the knot in 2020 have postponed their big day.

If you have your wedding planned in the coming months and wish for it to be postponed contact the venue and ask for any available alternative dates.

Once a new date is confirmed contact the guests with the alternative date.