Coronavirus: why these mayors say no to reopening schools

Less than two weeks from D-Day, the announcement this Tuesday of the gradual reopening of primary schools “throughout the country” and “on a voluntary basis” on May 11 continues to make waves.

The mayors, in charge of the management of the premises and of the municipal staff who intervene in the classes, will be on the front line in the field. Several of them, contacted Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, oppose a reopening of the schools. “No one will really control what will happen in the playgrounds,” says Lionnel Luca, the official of Villeneuve-Loubet (Alpes-Maritimes).

“As soon as Edouard Philippe says we will take all measures to respect social distancing, if we want to enforce them, we need one adult for four or five children. If there is only one teacher for 15 children, this is not enough, additional staff are needed. But when am I going to recruit him? Who will supply it? Asks Henri Fauqué, the mayor of Saulce-sur-Rhône (Drôme).

Mandatory masks in Colmar

The announced limitation of each class to 15 students, necessary to comply with sanitary measures, worries several councilors. “I still don’t know how the children will be selected, and what we will do for the other half,” questions Lionnel Luca. And for the outing, “how do I do so that there are not 60 parents in front of each school,” asks Cyril Meunier, whose municipality of Lattes (Hérault) has five school groups, each grouping together several classes.

In Colmar (Haut-Rhin), located in one of the most affected departments in the country, the mayor sets a condition for the reopening of schools: that all primary school children have a mask. However, this is not what the scientific council recommends in its note of April 24, for reasons of “understanding” of the students. “I cannot expose the children whose parents have taken all the precautions if the schools become distribution boxes of the virus”, justifies Gilbert Meyer.

The town councilor placed an order for 2000 certified masks with a supplier, which he hopes to receive by May 11. “But I’m not like St. Thomas, I only believe what I see,” he judges.

What also worries elected officials is to be considered guilty in the event of a concern, for example if a child or a parent becomes ill a few days after classes resume. Or even, ultimately, be prosecuted in court. “People will say ‘ah, the mayor of Saulce has not taken the measures to limit health risks’”, anticipates Henri Fauqué.

In itself, a mayor does not have the power to prohibit school within the meaning of school instruction, which is an obligation throughout the country. “Public education is compulsory, but not going to school physically. Teachers can continue teaching from a distance, ”says Lionnel Luca. Having already left certain buildings open to accommodate the children of caregivers, he still proposes to extend this system to the children of parents who must return to work physically on May 11, for example.

“It will be a picnic out of the bag”

The city officials opposed to the reopening of the schools intend not to make municipal staff available, in particular their specialized territorial agents of nursery schools (Atsem) and those in charge of the canteen. “Nobody knows the health situation on May 11, it is not reasonable to say now what we are going to do. I will make my decision on May 8, ”said Christian Bilhac, mayor of Péret (Hérault) and president of the association of mayors of the department.

In the departments most affected by the epidemic, “the primary schools will be open if the mayor is able to apply the detailed health protocol which will be known by the end of this week”, delays the Ministry of Education national, contacted by the Parisian. If “a mayor tells us that in such a commune, given the explosion in the number of cases, we are not yet ready, well we will discuss with them and we will understand the specificity of the situation in this commune, to try to find the right way, the right pace, to open the school, ”added Edouard Philippe this Wednesday at midday.

In Saulce-sur-Rhône, the mayor issued a decree to “close until further notice” of the schools. The prefect of the department asked him to withdraw it, believing that such a decision fell within his authority. “My legitimacy comes from the election, that of the prefect comes from the top of the state,” says Henri Fauqué, who intends to defend his text “in court and court of appeal” if necessary.