Coronavirus: will Austria allow tourists to come back soon?

AFP 1/9 Plan for the gradual ramp-up of gastronomy and tourism: ÖVP politician Elisabeth Köstinger (41).

imago images 2/9 Austria is currently only admitting foreign nationals with a negative corona test.

Getty Images 3/9 Smaller shops are already open in Austria.









8/9 Tourism professor Christian Lässer believes that Switzerland will have to do without overseas guests this year.

Keystone 9/9 Guests from nearby countries could one day help to mitigate the drop in sales somewhat.

The beach holidays on the Mediterranean Sea probably fall into the water. Overseas flights are initially out of the question. Many businesses such as hotels will not survive the pandemic. Switzerland Tourism is planning to boost tourism as quickly as possible after the Corona crisis with a large-scale campaign. But when it is so far is in the stars.

In Austria, considerations are now being discussed about how one could help the tourism industry by re-admitting foreign tourists as soon as possible. Bilateral deals are to be concluded with countries that are doing well in the crisis.

Willingness to talk to Germany

The Austrian Minister of Tourism Elisabeth Köstinger (41) points to this in an interview with the newspaper «Die Presse» willingness to talk to Germany. If possible, it should be ready by summer. “The restriction on freedom of travel will remain with us for the next few months. But if countries are also on a very good and positive path, such as Germany, there is certainly the possibility that bilateral agreement will be reached. »

Köstinger answers the question of whether tourists can go to Austria in the summer and vice versa Austrians abroad. However, Köstinger does not give an exact date. She also warns that another wave of infection could occur, which would then necessitate far-reaching measures.

The plan is to be available at the end of April

The ÖVP politician states that one has to prepare for a “different kind of vacation” this year. But Köstinger is fundamentally optimistic: “Because we have a relatively good grip on the spread of the corona virus and, as the federal government, can already offer the prospect of easing the measures step by step, we definitely plan that there will be holiday tourism in the summer.”

Austria currently only allows foreign citizens to enter the country with a negative corona test; hotels and restaurants are officially closed. According to Köstinger, a plan for the gradual ramp-up of gastronomy and tourism should be available by the end of April. There will be “of course requirements” – such as distance and hygiene rules.

Switzerland: at least 20 to 30 percent decline in sales

It is completely unclear whether foreign tourists will be admitted to Switzerland again in summer. Like tourism professor Christian Lässer in one Interview with Radio SRF says the consolation remains to the industry that Switzerland has always had a strong domestic tourism. “This has to be activated now,” says Lässer.

Opening the border will one day bring additional relief for the tourism industry. Lässer: “Holiday guests from nearby countries could also play an important role because they can enter the country by land.” However, according to Lässer, intercontinental tourism will not come back anytime soon. “That is why Swiss tourism must expect sales to decline by at least 20 to 30 percent in the next twelve months.”