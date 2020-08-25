Coronavirus will be in Britain FOREVER and people will need regular vaccinations, warns former chief scientific adviser

CORONAVIRUS will be in Britain FOREVER and people will need regular vaccinations, a former chief scientific adviser has warned today.

Professor Sir Mark Walport warned it was possible for the virus to get “out of control” again.

But speaking today, Sir Walport, who is a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said more targeted measures would be used instead of a generic lockdown.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is a virus that is going to be with us forever in some form or another and almost certainly will require repeated vaccinations.”

And he said the pandemic will be controlled by “global vaccination” but that it is not “going to be a disease like smallpox which could be eradicated by vaccination”.

It comes as Scotland saw its daily caseload top three figures for the first time in three months, with 123 new infections recorded.

The new cases have been linked to a cluster which emerged at the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Coupar Angus.

Of the new cases reported earlier today, 78 were in the NHS Tayside area where the factory is located.

Ms Sturgeon accepted that the rise in infections was a “concern” – but reminded the public that local health authorities were “dealing with” the outbreak at the plant which was the source of the daily rise in infections.

Sir Walport’s warning comes after the World Health Organisation chief said the virus could last for another two years.

Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus compared the virus to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic which took “two years to stop”.

He said: “In our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now.

“But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it.”

Tedros urged countries to engage in “national unity” and “global solidarity”.

Cases of the bug in the UK have continued to climb, however have slowed since the peak in April.

There are currently 841 patients in hospital with coronavirus, down from the high in early April that saw more than 3,500 patients receiving treatment for the bug.

There are currently about 64 patients in England needing ventilation – again down from the 2,800 high in April.

Yesterday, the Sage advisory group said Britain’s reproduction number was between 0.9 and 1.1, with senior sources warning “more nationwide measures” may be needed.

Authorities are working to avoid another spike, introducing local lockdowns in Manchester and Leicester to slow the spread, while people in Oldham and Blackburn will not be allowed to meet with any other households from midnight on Saturday.

More than 22.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally since it was first identified in China last year and 793,382 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States leads the world with 5.6 million confirmed cases and more than 174,000 deaths.

The WHO said the Balkans region is a “hotspot” for Covid-19.