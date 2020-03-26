Coronavirus…or not? Greta Thunberg says it is ‘extremely likely’ she contracted dreaded disease despite NOT being tested

The Swedish teenage climate activist said she started experiencing ‘symptoms’ similar to those caused by Covid-19 after touring Central Europe. Still, she could only guess it was coronavirus since she could not get a test.

In mid-March Thunberg called on climate activists to stage yet another “school strike” online instead of hitting the streets – all in the name of “the greater good” in the hard times of a coronavirus pandemic gripping the world. She also set an example by sharing a photo of herself with a climate poster while supposedly staying at home.

School strike week 82. In a crisis we change our behaviour and adapt to the new circumstances for the greater good of society.Join the #DigitalStrike – post a pic of you with a sign and use #ClimateStrikeOnline ! #schoolstrike4climate#fridaysforfuture#climatestrike#COVIDー19pic.twitter.com/fZkjqN3DOw — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 13, 2020

Now, she has revealed that she had to “self-isolate” for two weeks because she believed she might have had the coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the Swedish activist told her followers she started feeling unwell after a trip to Central Europe. Her father, Swedish actor Svante Thunberg, who traveled with her, experienced the same symptoms but in a more “intense” form, she added.

Still, Thunberg had no chance to find out if her suspicions were justified since one can only get a coronavirus test in Sweden if they need urgent medical assistance. Yet, that was not Thunberg’s case as her symptoms amounted to “feeling tired,” having shivers, sore throat and a cough.

“I have therefore not been tested for Covid-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances,” the teenage activist concluded following an apparently thorough self-analysis.

Yet, she still used the occasion to lecture her followers on responsibility. Surprisingly enough, it was not about the responsibility of adults to the youth and the future generations this time but just the other way around.

“We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others,” she said, urging her supporters to “follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.”

