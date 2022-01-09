Coroner’s report says a teen was fatally shot at his home in central Pennsylvania.

A teen was fatally shot at his home in central Pennsylvania, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a teen died in a shooting at a York city home Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office said police were called to a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street around 6:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to the coroner’s office, the teen died at the scene.

Others were with the teen at the time of the shooting, police told the coroner’s office.

There were no other details about the shooting released.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday morning.

The coroner’s office did not release the teen’s name on Sunday afternoon.

