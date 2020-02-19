Corporate Travel flags FY coronavirus hit

Corporate Travel Management says its full-year result will take a hit from coronavirus travel bans after it reported a first half blighted by Brexit, Hong Kong unrest and the US-China trade war.

The company’s share price plunged in early trade after it cut its full-year underlying earnings guidance on Wednesday to between $125 million and $150 million from a previous target of $165 million to $175 million, on account of “unprecedented disruption” from the coronavirus outbreak on international travel.

The update came as the firm’s statutory net profit declined 14 per cent to $35.1 million for the six months to December 31 following impacts from global events such as Brexit, the demonstrations in Hong Kong and the US-China trade war.

Chief executive Jamie Pherous said the company expected the virus’s impact would be felt throughout the second half, given the historical average of pandemics was four to six months.

However, he said it this was ultimately difficult to predict and such uncertainty was the primary reason for the company’s unusually wide guidance range.

“No one has a crystal ball,” Mr Pherous told AAP on Wednesday.

“I think the key point here is the effective closure of the Chinese border – you can’t go in or out. That’s a difficult thing to assess and that’s why we’ve got such a wide guidance range because it’s very difficult to see how that impact might play out.”

Despite this, the Sydney-based company reported its revenue grew by 6.0 per cent to $222.2 million in what Mr Pherous described as an otherwise strong performance.

The chief executive was adamant Corporate Travel would bounce back quickly from the coronavirus hit, with travel activity expected to gradually return to normal levels by July 2020.

“The underlying business is going really – you just can’t see it with the macro,” Mr Pherous said.

“Our technology is rolled out everywhere globally and it gives us a good shot to keep the organic growth going that we’ve had for 25 years.”

He said the company had plans in place in Asia to manage costs against reduced corporate travel activity, including reducing staff work weeks to four days, bringing forward leave, freezing non-essential expenses and delaying non-client facing project work.

The company’s shares fell as low as $13.57 in early trade on Wednesday and were still 6.36 per cent lower at $15.16 after 30 minutes before rising by 3.83 per cent to $16.81 at 1446 AEDT.

First-half revenue growth was largely built on Corporate Travel’s Asian and European regional results, which respectively saw a 12 per cent increase to $43 million and a 10 per cent increase to $47.7 million.

The company announced a partially franked interim dividend of 18 cents per share, with the franking being lowered from 100 per cent a year ago.

