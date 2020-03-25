corpses found in retirement homes

Of
Spanish military discovered abandoned elderly people, sometimes
even dead in their beds, in retirement homes hit by the epidemic
of coronavirus, revealed on Monday March 23 the Minister of Defense in Madrid.
“We
are going to be relentless and adamant with the way people are
treated in these residences, “assured Margarita Robles on television.
general announced that he was opening “investigations to determine the
gravity of the facts“.
Many
Spanish media have explained that if there is a suspicion of coronavirus, the
protocol provides that the corpses will not be touched until the arrival of the
doctor and funeral directors. But, with the multiplication of deaths, the
funeral services, overwhelmed, would sometimes take a long time to intervene.
The army has
was responsible for intervening and disinfecting retirement homes, after
dozens of deaths have been reported in several institutions, including
in Madrid and in the region of Castile, in the center of the country.
.