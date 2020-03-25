corpses found in retirement homes

Of

Spanish military discovered abandoned elderly people, sometimes

even dead in their beds, in retirement homes hit by the epidemic

of coronavirus, revealed on Monday March 23 the Minister of Defense in Madrid.

“We

are going to be relentless and adamant with the way people are

treated in these residences, “assured Margarita Robles on television.

general announced that he was opening “investigations to determine the

gravity of the facts“.

Many

Spanish media have explained that if there is a suspicion of coronavirus, the

protocol provides that the corpses will not be touched until the arrival of the

doctor and funeral directors. But, with the multiplication of deaths, the

funeral services, overwhelmed, would sometimes take a long time to intervene.

The army has

was responsible for intervening and disinfecting retirement homes, after

dozens of deaths have been reported in several institutions, including

in Madrid and in the region of Castile, in the center of the country.

