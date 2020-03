Roy Hudd and That Was the Week That Was | Onward

• An article (Roy Hudd, comedian and former Corrie love interest, dies aged 83, 17 March, page 19) included “That Was the Week That Was on ITV” as one of the first shows on which Hudd appeared. However, Hudd never appeared on that show, and it was on BBC, not ITV.

• In Onward, it is the character of Ian who receives a wizard’s staff on his 16th birthday, not Tom as a review of the film said (6 March, page 11, G2).