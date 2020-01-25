Corrie babe Katie McGlynn ditches bra as she flashes fans in plunging dress

Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn gave her fans an eyeful as she showed off her figure in a plunging red dress on social media

Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn sent her fans wild as she flashed her curves in a very racy dress on her Mexico getaway.

The former Coronation Street cast member, who played Sinead Tinker, wowed the crowd as she donned a long-sleeved red dress with yellow and blue flowers all over it.

Katie ditched her underwear as the neckline plunging down to her waist, showing off her ample cleavage as she smiled for the camera.

Her legs also stole the show as the thigh-slit went all the way up to the top of her thigh, showing her toned pins to the camera.

As she completed the look with gold strappy heels, Katie styled her blonde hair into beach waves, and added dramatic black earrings.

She captioned the snap: “I left my heart in Mexico”, and it didn’t take long for her fans to share their praise on the snap.

One wrote: “Katie you absolute babe.”

Another added: “You look absolutely gorgeous.”

A third wrote: “Wow stunning.”

A fourth chipped in: “You never fail to impress miss McGlynn.”

Katie’s character Sinead was killed off the soap last year after battling cervical cancer twice.

The new mum was tragically told that her cancer had returned just weeks after her wedding day, and she died shortly after.

Just before she died, she discovered that husband Daniel (Rob Mallard) had cheated on her with Bethany Platt as she lay in her dying bed.

In heartbreaking scenes, she decided to forgive Daniel as she didn’t want to make Bertie suffer for his mistake.

She left behind her husband Daniel, aunt Beth and her son Bertie.

Corrie continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on ITV.