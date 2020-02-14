Corrie Maria’s relationship with Gary ‘torn apart’ as she shares steamy kiss with Ali

Coronation Street sent fans into meltdown tonight as Maria Connor shared a steamy kiss with her ex boyfriend Ali Neeson while her boyfriend Gary Windass was mysteriously planning something on Valentines Day

Coronation Street saw a sizzling affair kick off tonight as Maria Connor shared a passionate kiss with her ex-boyfriend Ali Neeson.

Maria’s love Gary was absent as he told his squeeze to leave the flat while he prepared a “surprise”.

With Maria convinced he was up to something dodgy, she went to the salon alone.

As Ali came through the doors and ended up comforting her, the pair shared a steamy snog.

Fans flocked to Twitter, gobsmacked at the sneaky smooch.

One said: “Good god Maria!! Make your mind up!

While another wrote: “Maria needs to be on her own and work out why she cheats in all her relationships.”

A third said: “Maria ffs from one man to the next.”

Another loved the idea of the couple getting back together, saying: “Maria needs to get rid of Gary & get back with Ali. Adorable couple.”

In tonight’s second episode of Corrie, it turned out that Gary was being secretive because he was planning a romantic surprise for Maria.

When she returned home, expecting to find him up to his old scheming tricks, he had laid out a romantic meal with Valentine’s Day decorations.

She told him his attempts at romance were “fake” and a fiery row broke out between the pair.

Gary then revealed to his love that he wanted to marry her, getting down on one knee.

The episode ended with a guilty-looking Maria stunned as Gary knelt before her with an engagement ring.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV