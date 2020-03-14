Corrie’s Katie McGlynn leaves Sport Relief fans gobsmacked with surprise hidden talent

Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn – who played Sinead Tinker on the soap – flexed her dancing chops on Sport Relief 2020 tonight, leaving BBC One viewers impressed

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn proved acting isn’t her only talent tonight, as she took to the stage for Sport Relief.

The 26-year-old beauty appeared in dance crew Don8 with YouTuber Saffron Barker, busting a move in front of The Greatest Dancer’s judges.

Ahead of their debut performance, viewers were invited to watch their rehearsals, as Katie learnt the complicated dance moves off by heart.

Clearly nervous, the Sinead Tinker actress announced: “I have watched the show and they are amazing and I am a bit awkward.”

Luckily, on the night, the foursome blew the judges away with a performance in tune to Sigala and Becky Hill’s Wish You Well.

Influencer Hrvy and Brit gymnast Louis Smith joined Katie and Saffron on the dance floor, wearing Riverdale-inspired costumes.

Katie’s dance skills were so impressive, the group managed to beat the other team of celebrities, titled Encore.

Superstars Alexandra Burke and Girls Aloud’s Kimberly Walsh made up half of the competition, though they took the defeat graciously.

When host Ashley Banjo asked Katie how she felt, she replied: “You know what, I’m just glad I didn’t fall down the stairs!”

Before adding: “It feels incredible, it’s for an amazing cause, I do think the other team was fabulous as well!”

Taking to Twitter, viewers praised Katie’s performance, with some predicting a Strictly debut could be on the cards for 2020.

One said: “You smashed that @KatiexMcGlynn.”

“See you on Strictly 2020 then,” added a second.

“Smashed it… you all did great and love the cheeky dab,” chimed a third.

Sports Relief 2020 continues tonight on BBC One.