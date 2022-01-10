Cost of living: Boris Johnson’s options for easing the crisis, ranging from energy VAT cuts to a windfall tax

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had discussed the matter over the weekend and that they were ‘looking at what we can do.’

Experts predict a 50% increase in bills in April, costing households hundreds more each year, putting pressure on the government to act to protect families from a looming cost-of-living crisis.

He acknowledged the “pressures that people are facing on household finances,” which he said were “making life very difficult.”

Mr Johnson said people had access to “all the money that we’re putting in via local councils to help people in hardship, the cold weather payments, the warm homes discount, the money for pensioners,” referring to the existing measures.

“However, I recognize how challenging it is.

And we’re looking into it,” he added.

Michael Gove, the Communities Secretary, also stated that the government would “consider a number of options” to assist those in need.

What are some of the possibilities?

Mr Johnson has resisted calls from Labour to reduce VAT on energy bills.

This would result in a flat rate reduction on all domestic energy bills, which would benefit every household.

The current rate of VAT on domestic fuel bills in the UK is 5%, which amounts to about £60 on an annual basis.

According to experts, the reduction would not have a significant impact on households because people would be paying around £700 more in bills per year.

However, it would demonstrate that the government is willing to act to safeguard household finances.

Mr Sunak, on the other hand, is said to be opposed to a blanket VAT cut because it would benefit both the wealthy and the poor.

To make things easier for consumers, a group of Tory MPs has proposed that the Treasury pay for the environmental levy on electricity bills for a limited time.

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), which counts 116 Conservative MPs among its members, proposed that the Treasury fund the levy temporarily.

