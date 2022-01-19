Cost of living crisis: In the 1970s and 2008, it was far worse.

According to Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, inflation will not be as bad in the coming year as it was in the 1970s and following the global financial crisis.

The fact that CPI inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.4 percent in December means we’ll all have to dig a little deeper into our pockets to pay for the things we buy every week.

If there’s any solace in that pocket, it’s the fact that the inflationary squeeze on our spending power won’t be as severe as it was in the 1970s or in the years following the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

The recent acceleration in inflation has been breathtaking.

CPI inflation was just 0.7% at the beginning of last year.

It was 5.4 percent by the end of it.

Food price inflation has risen from -0.9% to (plus)4.5%, fuel price inflation has risen from -8.2% to (plus)26.8%, utility price inflation has risen from -8.5% to (plus)22.7%, and second-hand car inflation has risen from (plus)7.8% to (plus)28.6%.

And, according to my forecast, a 50% increase in Ofgem’s utility price cap on April 1 will push overall CPI inflation to over 7% this month.

What’s more concerning is that, while households have the option of not purchasing a used car, they must still purchase food, fuel, and utilities.

As a result, a large portion of the current inflationary surge is unavoidable.

What matters most, of course, is how quickly prices rise in relation to our wages.

But there’s no joy here either.

Wages increased by 3.5 percent in the year to November, but prices increased by 5.1 percent, resulting in a 1.6 percent drop in real wages.

To put it another way, our wages don’t stretch as far as they once did.

My prediction is that real wage growth will slow to -2.5 percent in April, stay negative throughout the year, and wages will fall by 3.5 percent from peak to trough.

The good news is that things have been much worse before.

Following the two oil price increases.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Cost of living crisis: It was far worse in the 1970s and 2008