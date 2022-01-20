Cost of living: ‘I can barely afford basic necessities for my child, and if my brain tumor worsens, I might lose my job as well.’

Phill Daker, 40, says that all of his supermarket wages go toward basic living expenses, and that with the cost of living crisis set to worsen, he is concerned about how his family will cope if he becomes more ill.

A supermarket worker with a brain tumor told me that he “constantly worries” about being unable to work due to rising living costs.

It comes as UK inflation has risen to its highest level in nearly 30 years, pushed up by rising food prices and rising energy bills, and many people are already feeling the pinch.

Official data, on the other hand, shows that wage increases are being wiped out by price increases.

Phil Daker, 40, who has had a craniotomy, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, said he was “thankful” that his condition was now stable, but that rising costs were increasing his stress about providing for his family.

Mr Daker, who is also a music promoter outside of his full-time job as a store assistant, said, “I just constantly worry if my brain gets worse I’ll be unable to work, so it’s always hanging over us.”

He and his wife Hannah, who receives Universal Credit in addition to her wages, and their two-year-old daughter Meredith currently live in rented housing in Whalley Range, Manchester.

They are unable to put money aside for a down payment on a home.

They’ve noticed a “noticeable difference” in the cost of food and baby essentials over the last two years.

“Unless you go to a Primark, clothing has gone up.”

For our little girl, I now mostly shop at charity stores and get hand-me-downs,” he explained.

He estimates that their household spending has increased by £200 in total, effectively canceling out a recent pay raise.

“My last pay raise was above the national minimum wage, and it’s all gone on the cost of living,” he said, noting that the impending increase in National Insurance Contributions and the energy price cap would likely exacerbate the problem.

“I’m concerned about both of those things – every increase brings us closer to working poverty,” Mr Daker said.

“How is it that two working people can barely make ends meet?”

Mr Daker continued, despite the financial strain on his family.

