Costa Coffee Rolls out Tasty-Looking Rolo Muffins for Its Limited Edition March Menu

Costa is really getting into the spirit of spring with a bunch of new additions to its menu that’ll have you deviating from your regular bean-filled haunt just to check it out.

The main event is the new chocolate and caramel Rolo muffin for £2.25: a chocolate muffin filled with caramel sauce, topped with caramel icing, and finished off with three mini Rolos perched on top. Having cottoned on that anything that looks cute will sell fast, you can bet your butt that this one is going to fly off the shelves.

On the topic of Insta-worthy foodstuffs, the chain is also keeping the Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate around for at least another month. Initially rolled out for Valentine’s Day, it seems to have been quite the Insta-darling, earning its extended spot on the menu.

Customers who have eschewed dairy will be pleased to see the debut of Alpro Oat milk in store. It’s one of the dairy alternatives that you’ll have to pay an extra 45p for, along with Arla Lactofree milk, Alpro Almond, and Alpro Coconut milk. Alpro Soya is the only non-dairy alternative that you can get for free, which seems insanely stingy.

The Flat Black is making a comeback for March, and if you missed it the first time, it’s described as a “more intense black coffee” and joins the rest of the ‘Flat Family’ which consists of Flat White, Oat Flat White, and Coconut Flat White.

Elsewhere on the menu, there’s a new salted caramel brownie, Cumberland Sausage & Caramelised Onion Toastie, New York Deli Pastrami & Emmental Toastie, and the Three Cheese & Chutney Toastie. And in an effort to give you more value for money (I’d maybe address that dairy-free charge first), Costa is adding 20 per cent more ham to its British Ham & Cheese Toastie, and more sausage to its British Pork Sausage Bap.

The revamped menu is available nationwide right now.