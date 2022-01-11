Costa is facing backlash after changing a product that puts customers’ health at risk.

Customers and fans of Costa Coffee have expressed their dissatisfaction with the chain after they changed their milks, posing a health risk to millions of people across the UK.

After switching to dairy-alternative milks during Veganuary, Costa has received a number of complaints.

Customers who are allergic to wheat, lactose intolerant, or suffer from Coeliac Disease will no longer be able to consume the milk they offer due to the risk of cross-contamination, as the new product labels state, “may contain wheat.”

The changes come as many people begin to participate in Veganuary, a month-long event during which people try new plant-based foods and beverages and share their enthusiasm for all things vegan, including make-up, skin-care, and fashion.

The chain will now use milk from the AdeZ brand, which is owned by Coca Cola, which also owns Costa, according to blogger GlutenFreeCuppaTea.

“Costa timed the change in milk to coincide with Veganuary, as they will now be serving Adez coconut, oat, almond, and soya milk – all from the same Coca-Cola owned brand – instead of Alpro,” the company wrote on their blog.

“As of December 30th 2021, the answer to the question ‘is Costa’s oat milk gluten-free?’ is a resounding no.”

“As is painfully clear, it’s no longer safe for anyone on a gluten-free diet to order any drinks containing oat milk for the foreseeable future,” writes Becky Excell, who runs the blog.

“Even if you never order a coffee with oat milk, the reintroduction of cross-contaminated oat milk in Costa changes the risk for any gluten-free person ordering a hot drink with frothed milk.”

What is the reason for this?

“Well, that’s because all of Costa’s milk, including non-gluten-free oat milk, is frothed using the same steam arm(s).”

“Compared to coffee shops like Starbucks, the risk of cross-contamination was greatly reduced when all of the milk was gluten-free as standard (as Costa was using gluten-free oat milk).

But, alas, that is no longer the case.”

When Starbucks made a similar change, Coaelic UK made a statement, according to the gluten-free blogger.

“Because the levels of gluten left on the steam arm are unknown, Coeliac UK advises heightened awareness when ordering a coffee at a coffee shop that,” they continued.

