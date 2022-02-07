Costa Rica is headed for a presidential runoff after an ex-presidential candidate wins the first round of voting.

Costa Rica is headed for a presidential runoff after an election results in the ex-president taking the lead.

Former President Jose Maria Figueres and economist Rodrigo Chaves will face off in a runoff election in Costa Rica.

Figueres received 27% of the vote in preliminary results released Monday morning by the Supreme Elections Tribunal, with 75% of the votes counted.

Chaves of the Social Democratic Progress Party received 16 percent of the vote, followed by Fabricio Alvarado of the New Republic Party, who received 15%.

Figueres, the National Liberation Party’s candidate, served as the country’s president from 1994 to 1998.

Jose Figueres Ferrer, Figuere’s father, founded his party and served as the country’s president in 1948, 1953, and 1970.

Jose Maria Figueres was accused of receiving $900,000 from the French company Alcatel, which was accused of bribing several Costa Rican politicians in various governments.

Chaves, a former World Bank official who ran the finance ministry under outgoing President Alvarado, was trailing the ex-president.

During his career, he has been accused of sexual harassment, which he denies.

Twenty-five candidates ran for the presidency of Costa Rica, but none of them were able to win over a significant portion of the undecided electorate.

A candidate needed to win more than 40% of the vote in Sunday’s election to avoid a second-round vote in early April.

Because of the economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as rising unemployment, Alvarado will leave office with a disapproval rating of less than 15%.

The economy is heavily reliant on tourism, which has been severely harmed by the pandemic and is recovering slowly.

Figueres said he was “one step away from beginning the rescue and transformation of Costa Rica” in his first statements.

“The time we live in is extraordinary in many ways,” Figueres added, “it is a time of urgent challenges such as the tragedy of unemployment and the highest level of poverty in decades.”

The official results are expected to be announced in the coming days by the electoral authority.

On May 8, the winner will take office for the term 2022-2026.