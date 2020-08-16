Costa Rica reports 27,737 COVID-19 cases, 291 deaths

SAN JOSE, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Costa Rica rose to 27,737 on Saturday after tests detected 806 new cases of infection in the previous 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 291 after 10 more patients died of the disease in the same period, the country’s health ministry said.

Of the confirmed cases, 12,800 are female and 14,937 are male, while by nationality, 20,586 are Costa Rican and 7,151 are foreigners.

Costa Rican health authorities said that 9,010 people have recovered from the disease, while 369 people are hospitalized, of whom 104 are in intensive care units. Enditem