Costa Rica’s COVID-19 caseload hits 28,465

SAN JOSE, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Costa Rica on Sunday said it detected 728 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 28,465.

According to Deputy Health Minister Pedro Gonzalez, the vast majority of new cases (690) involved people who sought to be tested, while 38 cases involved people who were tracked and traced after coming into contact with a confirmed patient.

Somewhat fewer women (13,136) than men (15,329) appear to have caught the virus, he said.

By nationality, the total number of cases includes 21,173 nationals and 7,292 foreigners. By age, they are divided into 23,783 adults, 1,805 elderly patients and 2,706 minors. Another 171 cases are under investigation.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 294, after three more people died in the past day. Enditem