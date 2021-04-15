Costco Wholesale announces quarterly cash dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 (Xinhua) — Costco Wholesale Corporation on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from 70 to 79 cents per share, or 3.16 U.S. dollars on an annualized basis.

The dividend is payable May 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021, the announcement said.

Costco currently operates 808 warehouses, including 559 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, and 29 in the United Kingdom.

The company opened its first store in Shanghai of China in August 2019, and it is planning a second store in the city. Enditem