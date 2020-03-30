Cote d’Ivoire reports first death from COVID-19

ABIDJAN, March 29 (Xinhua) — Cote d’Ivoire reported Sunday the first death due to COVID-19 after the detection of 25 new cases, which brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 165 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene.

“Cote d’Ivoire registered today its first death due to COVID-19. The diagnosis of this case was made after death,” said Health Minister Eugene Aka Aouele on Sunday.

To curb the spread of the virus, Cote d’Ivoire’s government has taken a series of measures, including restricting the circulation between Abidjan and its suburbs and other cities in the country, starting from Sunday midnight, and the suspension of entry into Cote d’Ivoire for foreign travelers from countries at risk, the closure of land, sea and air borders, as well as the closure of all educational establishments, restaurants and entertainment places.

Since Monday, the country has been under a state of emergency with exceptional provisions such as the establishment of a curfew and the regulation of interurban and intermunicipal transport.