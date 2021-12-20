Could a chilling photo of model Christy Giles with a suspect taken hours before the pair’s deaths aid in the investigation?

Could a chilling photo of model Christy Giles with a suspect taken hours before their deaths aid in solving the case?

Only hours before the women were found dumped outside two hospitals, a friend of model Christy Giles was photographed with a suspect in their deaths.

David Pearce, 39, was one of three men arrested last week. Hilda Cabrales-Arzola was seen with him.

The photo, obtained by Fox 11, shows the two women at a warehouse party in Los Angeles just hours before they were found dead on November 13.

In the photos, they appear to be hugging each other.

Cabrales-Arzola and her friend Christy were last seen alive at an apartment where “strange noises were heard and bad c**p” occurred, according to a neighbor.

Brandt Osborn, 42, Pearce’s roommate, and Mike Ansbach, 47, were also arrested in connection with the two women’s deaths.

According to landlord Alex Azari, exclusive photos obtained by The Sun on Thursday show the inside of the filthy home the suspects had been living in for about six months.

Azari claimed he had no idea Pearce had a roommate because he was never allowed to sublet.

Throughout the day, a neighbor told The Sun, they heard “weird” noises coming from that address.

“I heard someone moaning in pain for five, six, or seven hours all day Saturday from David Pearce’s apartment,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Before Pearce and Osborn were arrested on Wednesday, The Sun obtained exclusive photos of them leaving their apartment.

Christy and Hilda had gone out for the evening and left with three men to attend an afterparty in the Hollywood Hills, but they never arrived.

Christy was discovered dead outside the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Los Angeles, and Hilda was left at a different hospital in West Los Angeles, where she was declared brain dead and died.

According to her family, CCTV footage from the hospital showed two men wearing all black, bandanas over their faces, and driving a car without license plates dropping Christy off.

On November 13, around 5.30 a.m., Christy texted Hilda, saying, “Let’s get out of here,” with the wide eyes emoji.

Christy did not read or respond to any more texts sent to her after Hilda replied “Yes” and said she had called for an Uber.

Pearce is being held on a (dollar)1 million bail, while Osborn and Ansbach are on a (dollar)100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

The claim is made by friends and family…

