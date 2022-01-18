Could an asteroid strike Earth? Why is it unlikely that a meteor will strike the planet, and how close today’s will pass?

Asteroids with a diameter of one kilometer strike Earth every 500,000 years on average, according to researchers.

On Tuesday, a massive asteroid will pass Earth at a speed of 43,754 miles per hour.

The asteroid is known as (7482) 1994 PC1 and measures more than a kilometer in length – roughly two-and-a-half times the Empire State Building’s height.

It is classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” because it will pass “close” to Earth.

However, there is no need to be concerned because “close” in space does not equate to “close” to you and me – the asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of 1.93 million kilometers (1.2 million miles).

Small objects collide with Earth all the time, many of which are so small that no one notices until they are burnt up as they enter the atmosphere.

The greater the size of an object, the less likely it is to strike.

Approximately once every 20 million years, large collisions involving 5km objects occur.

The Chicxulub asteroid, which killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, was the most recent known impact of a 10km or larger object.

The asteroid Bennu, with a diameter of 525 meters, is thought to be the most likely to collide with Earth.

It has a one in 1,750 chance of colliding in the next three centuries, according to a study published earlier this year.

Nasa launched its first mission to deliberately crash a spacecraft into an asteroid late last year.

In November, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

It will see if striking an asteroid has enough of an impact that, in the unlikely event that an object were to collide with our planet, this technique could be used to protect us.

During its 10-month journey to Dimorphos, it will travel 6.8 million miles.

Dimorphos is a 160-meter-wide “moonlet.”

It is in orbit around Didymos, a larger asteroid.

It was chosen because of its proximity to Earth and the ability to use a telescope to track its movements.

At a speed of 15,000 mph, the Dart capsule will collide with the asteroid, changing its orbit.

