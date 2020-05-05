Council seeks £11-an-hour social distancing officer

A council is set to hire a community support officer dedicated to helping enforce social distancing rules in Essex.

The role has been advertised by private security firm Kingdom Security, which already hands out penalty tickets under litter laws for Thurrock Council.

The job advertisement describes the Flexible Community Support Officer role as an assignment to help the council ‘patrol the streets, park and other areas around the borough making sure that people are social distancing.’

Applicants, who will earn £11 per hour and be paid weekly, should have a ‘resilient character, as some interaction with offenders can occasionally be confrontational.’

They must also have the ability to defuse hostile situations professionally and should show good observational skills.

In addition, applicants must have ‘effective verbal and written skills and excellent attention to detail for report writing and speaking to members of the public.’

Anyone applying for the role, which will be based in West Thurrock, is also asked to be ‘capable of being on your feet and walking for long periods and in varying weather patterns.’

Labour councillor Jane Pothecary for Grays Riverside said: ‘There have been reports of the public ignoring the rules – playing football in parks for example – and the support officer’s role will be to remind people of what they have to do.’

Britons have been asked to stay inside, only leaving the house for essential shopping and daily exercise, since Boris Johnson enforced a coronavirus lockdown on March 23.

The lockdown was put in place to help slow the spread of the disease, which has killed 28,491 people across the UK amid 183,500 cases.

But many Britons have flouted these strict rules, forcing police officers to patrol popular parks in London to ensure the measures are upheld.

Today, officers were photographed patrolling in Crystal Palace park and warning people to abide by the lockdown restrictions after Britons were pictured sitting on the grass.

Traffic data from TomTom has also shown a two per cent increase in the number of cars on the road yesterday, compared to the previous Saturday in London.

A similar pattern could be seen in Manchester which also saw a one per cent increase in traffic compared to the previous Saturday.