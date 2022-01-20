Council workers forcibly enter a grieving woman’s home after misreading the address.

Council workers force their way into a grieving woman’s home after misreading the address.

To make matters worse, British Gas disconnected Sharon Jackson’s gas and electricity because the company assumed the house was vacant.

After her local council mistook her address for her late mother’s and stormed into her house, a furious woman has spoken out.

After being informed that Sharon Jackson’s home was unoccupied and needed to be emptied, council workers forced their way in.

Following the ordeal, Stoke-on-Trent City Council apologized to her, but the council’s error was followed by yet another blunder.

According to Stoke on Trent Live, Sharon’s gas and electricity were turned off after British Gas received notification from the council that her home was vacant.

The 56-year-old claims that the situation has caused her great stress and that she has been unable to properly grieve for her mother Ann.

Ann lived on a city-owned property in Ball Green’s Williamson Avenue, while Sharon lives on nearby Dale Avenue.

Sharon notified the council after her mother died on December 6, cleared Ann’s property, and returned the keys to the authority with a letter clearly stating the address.

In case there were any questions, she included her own address and contact information at the bottom, as requested.

Sharon was taken aback when she received a phone call from a friend while at work on December 17th, informing her that council workers had forced their way into her home.

“I was at work when I got a phone call, and I kept getting messages saying the council was breaking into my house,” she explained.

“When I got home from work, I discovered they had broken in through the front door.”

They had apparently been informed that I had done a moonlight flit and that the house was empty.

Outside, three vans were parked.

They’d been wandering around the house aimlessly.

“They had the wrong address, according to my friend.”

They had already left when I returned.

“Because they hadn’t fixed it properly, the front door handle was all loose.”

After 20 years of living there, I felt unsafe in my own home.”

Following the mix-up, Sharon, who lives at the property with her 27-year-old son Reece, contacted Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

“The woman I talked to,” she explained.

