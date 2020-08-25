Councils Are Abandoning Their Decision-Making Algorithms

Trusting algorithms with life-changing decisions seems like a really, really bad idea. Amazingly, that seems to be news to government bodies, which are increasingly ditching the expensively-designed ones they’ve been using.

The Guardian reports that councils have been low-key dropping their algorithms after finding they were at best unhelpful, and at worst actively harmful.

A recent example was the arguably racist algorithm used by the Home Office for visa applications, memorably described as “speedy boarding for white people.” And then of course there was the entire fustercluck of the algorithmically-chosen exam grades, which the government had to abruptly U-turn on, to great cost and embarrassment.

According to the report, around 20 councils have stopped using algorithms to detect fraudulent benefit claims, with one council saying the routine didn’t actually help and another saying it singled-out claims for extra checking (slowing down the process for people in desperate need) that it had decided were high risks for fraud, which actually turned out to be low-risk.

Researchers from the Cardiff Data Justice Lab and the Carnegie UK Trust found that an algorithm intended to save £100m has been dropped by Sunderland council, presumably because it was a chocolate teapot.

Dr Joanna Redden of the Cardiff Data Justice Lab comments:

“Algorithmic and predictive decision systems are leading to a wide range of harms globally, and also that a number of government bodies across different countries are pausing or cancelling their use of these kinds of systems.

The reasons for cancelling range from problems in the way the systems work to concerns about negative effects and bias. We’re in the process of identifying patterns, but one recurring factor tends to be a failure to consult with the public and particularly with those who will be most affected by the use of these automated and predictive systems before implementing them.”

Government bodies handing down policies without consulting the people?! Surely not.

The awesomely-named Martha Dark, co-founder of the digital rights group Foxglove (them of the “speedy boarding” comment) explains:

“Recently we’ve seen the government rolling out algorithms as solutions to all kinds of complicated societal problems. It isn’t just A-level grades. […] People are being sorted and graded, denied visas, benefits and more, all because of flawed algorithms.”

Well. There’s your dystopian thought for the day. [The Guardian]