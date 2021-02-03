Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Interview: Britain’s winter sports chief upbeat on Beijing 2022 medal prospects

By sportswriter Zhang Wei

LONDON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — While preparations under the COVID-19 pandemic have been challenging, Britain’s Winter Olympics team have not changed their target for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

“We are still very much hoping that we could put more athletes to more podiums across more disciplines than before,” Vicky Gosling, CEO of GB Snowsport told Xinhua in an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year countdown to the Beijing Games.

“It’s been challenging in terms of we had lots of events canceled,” admitted Gosling, who conducted the interview online at home while the U.K. is under COVID-19 lockdown again.

“The complication it brings including getting to the right training zones, making sure we are following the protocols, and if an athlete catches COVID, what we should do? So it’s been tough.”

“However, we are really expectant on ensuring our athletes keep fit and as healthy and strong as they can, and prepared to get ready for Beijing which is obviously our big game.”

Exactly one year ago, Gosling told Xinhua that they were aiming for around eight medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Since most of Britain’s top skiers and snowboarders have been training and competing abroad, Gosling said their target has not changed because of the pandemic.

Gosling believed the main obstacle for the athletes is the cancelation of the test events, meaning most athletes will go onto the slopes in China’s capital for the first time during the Games. “I think it will be a big challenge for all of our athletes.”

Despite the challenges, Gosling is upbeat about the Beijing Olympics. “For Britain, it will be the best Winter Olympics so far. I can’t wait. We’ve got the strength and depth of the athletes. We are hoping to see a much bigger audience watching and particular the British public tuning into next year’s Winter Olympics. We think that will be the best year for Britain.” Enditem