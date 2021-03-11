Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Interview: Nils van der Poel wants to win again, but with a smaller margin

By Patrick Ekstrand

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Xinhua) — One year before the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Nils van der Poel shocked the speed skating world by winning 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the World Championships. The winning margin in the longer distance was almost 13 seconds.

In a sport where fractions of a second can be the difference between success and failure, the 24-year-old Swede also set a new world record when finishing the 10,000-meter race in 12:32.952, despite having just returned from a break that lasted for over two years.

“There is no athlete at the World Cup level who skates as little as I do. This season I have done 18 hours on ice since October,” van der Poel told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

It turns out he may as well never had returned to speed skating. After finishing 14th in the 5,000 meters at the PyeongChang Olympics, he decided to quit. Instead, he did his military service and indulged in his passion for skydiving.

“It has given me a lot. That was exactly what I needed and it was crucial to the success that came. If your ambition is to train to do enough to qualify for the Olympic Games, then elite sports are probably not for you. I believe that elite sports are not about doing enough, but about doing your absolute best.”

This is a mindset required to cope with the freezing winters and weeks on skis where the Swedish Army Ranger Battalion operates. Pure grit, however, is not enough in competitive sports — especially not when it comes to major championships.

“I think I will be faster. I know there were things I did last year that were not optimal and I am trying to fix those things now. You become very humble when you try to balance the limit between as intense an exercise program as possible and being overtrained. Sometimes you go over the limit and the better you get, the harder it becomes to shave seconds and tenths of seconds of your time.”

Although this is a dilemma faced by all top athletes, van der Poel hopes the next Winter Olympics will be more exciting than the World Championships.

“I hope is that you do not have to experience a World Championships again when someone wins by more than 12 seconds. I want even competitions and spectators in the stands who love what we do. I hope we can gather the field a little closer so that together we can raise the level. I know we can raise the bar. There is nothing unique about me that allows me to go faster than everyone else.”

As speed skating involves long — at least for some — and lonely training sessions on ice, van der Poel is looking forward to Beijing 2022.

“Something very nice about the Olympics is the friendship. To meet other athletes, but also to participate in the world’s best skating competition.”

“It has been a bit boring, but I am grateful that we have been able to compete,” he said about the fact the World Championships were marred by the pandemic.

“It is a completely different feeling when there are well-filled stands. I hope there will be full stands (at the 2022 Winter Olympics). You don’t see the spectators when you race, but you hear them.” Enditem