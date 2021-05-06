Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Newly-established Norway Nordic Combined team eyes to shine at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) — According to the International Ski Federation (FIS) website, the Norwegian Ski Association has selected eight athletes for the elite national teams in the combined season 2021-2022.

For the men’s team, which has five elite athletes, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be the main goal next season.

“The list of requirements to get into the elite teams Nordic Combined has never been more high-level. Common to all selected is that they came home from the FS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf with medals,” said the Norwegian Ski Association sports director Ivar Stuan.

According to the story from the FIS website, the coaching team has been confirmed. Thomas Kjelbotn continues as head coach for the women’s team, while Jan Schmid takes over as head coach for the men’s team.

“We are very happy that Thomas continues and that Jan gets a ‘promotion’ from his sports science position. Thus, the head coaches are in place. We will nominate the final teams ahead of the Olympic season,” said Stuan.

For having fantastic performances in the international competitions of the 2021-2022 season, the men’s and women’s teams are planning to have joint training camps.

“The program will largely consist of technical and physical training in everyday life and with a specific jumping focus in training camps. From August, the Summer Grand Prix and the Norwegian Cup will also be relevant as competition training towards the start of the World Cup in Lillehammer in December,” said the women’s head coach Kjelbotn.

“The women show a good development in all possible ways, with a raw attitude, presence and great execution power in daily training work,” Kjelbotn said.

The new head coach for the men’s elite team, Jan Schmid, built on the program that had worked well in recent years.

“We stay in Norway before the summer holidays, but plan a longer stay in July/August to practice what meets us in the Olympics. After that, most athletes will test themselves in international and national competitions in the Summer Grand Prix and national summer races before the last gatherings towards the start of the season. This is planned, among other places, in Oberstdorf, Germany.” Said Schmid.

“The season’s big goal is the Olympics, and most of what we do from when we start this May is aimed at performing at the top level in China in February 2022,” Schmid added. Enditem