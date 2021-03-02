Countdown to Beijing 2022 | NPC Chefs de Mission for Winter Paralympic Games kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — The opening session of NPC Chefs de Mission webinar for the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games took place in Beijing on Monday.

Cai Qi, secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and president of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Winter Olympic Games (BOCOG), said that the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games will aim to bring an excellent experience and atmosphere for all participating athletes.

President of the International Paralympic Committee, Andrew Parsons believes that the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games will be a wonderful and successful event.

In his video address, Cai welcomed the IPC and national (regional) Paralympic Committee representatives to the webinar.

“In the course of our Games preparations, we have maintained good cooperation with the NPCs. We remain open to suggestions of the NPCs,” said Cai. “Athletes are always at the center of our work.”

To deliver an inclusive Games, the BOCOG has been dedicated to providing first class venues and high standard services to all athletes, creating a safe stay and memorable experiences during the 2022 Games.

“Beijing 2022, the IOC and the IPC as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) have jointly set up a COVID-19 response task force,” Cai added.

“Through close collaboration with NPCs and other stakeholders, we will develop COVID-19 response measures and update our Games operational plans to ensure the safety of all stakeholders and participants.”

Parsons stated that despite the challenges of the epidemic, the Chinese government has taken the right measures at the right time, successfully containing the spread of COVID-19. With the construction of the competition venues completed one year ahead of the Games, the international community is fully confident that Beijing 2022 will be held safely as scheduled, offering the best platform on earth for athletes to showcase their talent.

“The investment that China is making in winter Para sports is impressive and the number of persons with disabilities that they want to reach and be engaged in winter sport is just incredible,” said Parsons.

During the NPC Chefs de Mission, BOCOG will introduce the progress of the preparation work and relevant policies in 19 functional areas, including sports, venues and infrastructure.

Officials of BOCOG, IPC and 75 representatives from 36 national and regional Paralympic Committees attended the webinar. Enditem