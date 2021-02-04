Countdown to Beijing 2022|Interview: China to organize Olympics in best way, says Polish ski legend

WARSAW, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — China will organize the Winter Olympics in the best possible way and Poland’s ski jumping athletes are favorites for the podium, Polish legendary cross-country skier Jozef Luszczek told Xinhua in an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year countdown to the Beijing Games.

“I’m sure China will organize the Winter Olympics in the best possible way,” said the two-time world championships medalist, adding “they have learned how to manage in the pandemic times, in addition there’s still some time and the virus must be under control [by]then.”

Luszczek won the world title in 1978 in Lahti, Finland. He was the best in the 15 km race and he also secured a bronze medal on 30 km. A year before the 2022 Winter Games, Luszczek acknowledged that ski jumping is the best chance for Poland to take medals in Beijing.

“Of course I will follow the Winter Olympics in Beijing. However, I’m concerned as the Polish cross-country skiers can’t even dream of the podium. Only the ski jumpers are able to take medals. It’s not just about Kamil Stoch, Poland has a really strong team. If one ski jumper doesn’t meet the expectations, another athlete is ready to replace him,” Luszczek said. In his opinion the Polish Alpine skier Maryna Gasienica-Daniel has had the best season in her career, but probably not enough to be on the podium in Beijing.

In 1978 Luszczek didn’t go to Finland as a favorite. His triumph at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships was believed to be a huge sensation.

“Lahti is the best memory from my career. Nowadays the Norwegians are dominant, but in 1978 I beat them all! It was a great achievement, people came to me and asked how it was possible. The hard work seemed to be a key to success,” the former athlete laughed.

Luszczek took part in two Winter Olympics; the Pole went to Lake Placid in 1980, while four years later he participated in the competition in Sarajevo.

“The only disappointment was that I hadn’t won an Olympic medal, but I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved. I put world championships medals in a place of honor in my house, I like returning to that time in my memories,” the 65-year-old admitted.

The former cross-country skier is happy that young Polish athletes have more opportunities than him to improve their skills.

“In my times the infrastructure for winter sports didn’t exist in Poland. Now the situation is much better as we built the ski jumping hills, cross-country tracks and the stadiums. The young people have a chance to develop their skills,” Luszczek concluded. Enditem