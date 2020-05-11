Counter-terrorism sniffer dogs Mick and Mack are trained to root out destructive Japanese knotweed

A pair of labrador retrievers have been trained to sniff out one of Britain’s most invasive plants.

Sniffer dogs Mack and Mick are thought to be the first dogs in the UK trained to find Japanese knotweed in both homes and gardens.

The pair take just minutes to work through a garden and will freeze once they identify the plant.

RFA Security, which trained the dogs, also supplies dogs to counter-terrorism authorities.

Weed removal firm Environet uses the dogs exclusively after finding them more effective than surveyors and charges £750 plus VAT for a residential scour using Mack and Mick.

Nic Seal, Environet managing director told the Times: ‘A dog detection survey is the only way to say with high certainty that a property is clear of knotweed’.