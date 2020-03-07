Countess of Wessex is now a ‘secret shopper’ for the Queen 

Known to buy the occasional outfit for the Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex is also now a ‘secret shopper’ for the Queen.

Shirt-maker Emma Willis discloses that Sophie is among her customers — and she doesn’t just buy for herself.

‘I’ve made many, many clothes for the Countess of Wessex — when I used to do a full women’s collection,’ she tells me. ‘She bought a shirt for her husband, Prince Edward, once.

‘And she also bought a shirt for her mother-in-law, so I’ve made a shirt for the Queen.’

The Countess is a big supporter of the British clothes industry, Emma adds.

‘Sophie is very involved with the London College of Fashion, so she’s been involved with all their new developments.’

———————————————————————————————————————

Prince George’s godmother Julia Samuel is to marry again — but to the same man.

The distinguished psychotherapist told guests at this week’s launch party for her book, This Too Shall Pass, that she is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her wedding to her husband Michael, of the Hill Samuel banking family, by renewing their vows.

Guests included David Cameron and wife Samantha, right with the Samuels. Also invited were Julia’s sister Sabrina Guinness and brother-in-law, the Oscar-winning playwright Sir Tom Stoppard. Pals wanted to give Julia a hug or kiss to congratulate her, but had been advised to restrain themselves.

Invitations to the party at the Tabernacle, in London’s Notting Hill, had suggested that ‘with the background threat of coronavirus’ there would be ‘no handshaking or hugging’.

Julia — whose son, Ben, was the godchild of her friend Princess Diana — says she and Michael will include some new vows at their second wedding: ‘Silly things, like when we are old and decrepit I promise not to hit you with a walking stick.’

———————————————————————————————————————

Determined to play cupid as Emma in the new big-screen adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel (top), Anya Taylor-Joy has found her own match in real life.

I can disclose that the 23-year-old American is enjoying a passionate romance with a fashionable photographer who styles himself Pip.

The Northerner — real name, Ben Seed — is pictured kissing Anya, who plays gangster Michael’s wife, Gina, in hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

‘They make a lovely couple,’ gushes a friend of the pair, who are seen in London, where they both live.

Pip has snapped a constellation of stars including Sir Ian McKellen, Homeland’s Damian Lewis and pop star Ellie Goulding.

Anya is thought to have fallen for Pip while he was taking her picture. Sounds like another David Bailey — in more ways than one.