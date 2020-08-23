Counties combine to beat poverty

Hidden deep in the mountains that straddle the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and Guizhou province, Wuying village is home to 143 families－about 700 people－all members of the Miao ethnic group.

Most of them, 102 families, fall under the jurisdiction of Guangxi’s Rongshui Miao autonomous county, while the rest are residents of Guizhou’s Congjiang county.

The remoteness and administrative complexity meant the village was poor, but thanks to poverty-alleviation efforts by the two counties, the number of impoverished families has fallen from 92 in 2016 to four.

To meet the goal of eliminating poverty in the village by the end of the year, a road is being built, the school is undergoing renovation and training courses on agricultural techniques have been held regularly.