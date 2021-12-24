Countries around the world are preparing for a ‘tsunami’ of Covid infections after the holidays.

Countries around the world are preparing for a ‘tsunami’ of Covid infections after Christmas, according to Omicron cases.

Germans are being urged to limit social contact over the holidays, while New Year’s Eve celebrations in Italy have been canceled.

Countries around the world are bracing for a “tsunami of Covid cases” after the holiday season, as people are advised to limit social contact during the holidays.

President Joe Biden’s plans to distribute 500 million at-home coronavirus tests, according to health experts in the United States, are too little, too late to prevent a surge in Omicron variant cases in the coming week.

Mr. Biden’s focus on testing, according to Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is a “critical tool” that the US is “woefully” behind on.

“Unfortunately, it’s late in coming, and it’ll be a drop in the bucket compared to the oncoming tsunami of cases,” she said.

Concerns that a new Covid wave could overwhelm understaffed hospitals have led the US to relax self-isolation rules for healthcare workers.

Workers who tested positive in the past had to miss ten days of work.

They can now come back after seven days if they test negative and have no symptoms.

If there are severe staffing shortages, isolation time can be cut to five days or less, according to new guidance from the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Next week, revelers will still ring in the new year in New York’s Times Square, but viewing areas that normally hold around 58,000 people will be reduced to around 15,000 to allow for more separation.

On Friday, Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach, predicted that Omicron would spike in the coming days, urging people to take precautions to avoid infection during the holiday season.

On Twitter, the country’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, echoed these concerns, saying that “we will get through this crisis if we stand together and get vaccinated.”

On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases in Germany announced the country’s first death from the variant.

New contact restrictions will take effect shortly after Christmas, and most regions are closing nightclubs and implementing other measures.

Covid restrictions were tightened in Italy on Friday, with a focus on the unvaccinated and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Omicron cases: Countries around the world prepare for ‘tsunami’ of Covid infections after Christmas